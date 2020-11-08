MARK-TO-MARKET: Retailers cautiously optimistic on holiday season

As American consumers adapt their shopping habits to the pandemic, the shift toward technology will continue its expansive footprint. In a recent NRF survey, 60% of consumers plan to shop online during this year’s holiday season, a record high. Online shopping is projected to be the No. 1 shopping destination, followed by department stores and discount stores, respectively. 96% of retailers surveyed also expect their online sales to increase this holiday season.

Pandemic-related issues will place further strain on traditional brick-and-mortar stores, which typically offer huge holiday discounts to entice foot traffic in their stores. Social distancing concerns on attracting large crowds still weigh heavily on many American shoppers. Moreover, depending on the municipality, many stores across the nation are restricted to 25-50% of their maximum capacity.

To overcome these obstacles, retailers have become increasingly flexible this holiday season. Many are extending their usual in-store holiday discounts to online shoppers or providing expanded shipping and in-store pickup options. Retailers are also offering these discounts much earlier. Big-box retailers such as Target, Walmart, Best But and Costco have already started offering their Black Friday shopping deals to bargain-hunting consumers.

The current trend for the retail industry does indeed provide for an optimistic outlook. Consumer spending is strong, retail sales are at an all-time high and the economy and labor market have made substantial gains over the past six months. The challenge will be to convince pandemic-leery consumers to continue their robust spending habits for two more months.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.