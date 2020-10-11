MARK-TO-MARKET: September jobs report gives hope, caution

Wall Street remains optimistic on the path of the U.S. labor market but the latest data does provide a sober reminder of the challenges that lie ahead. Even with the unemployment rate having declined to 7.9%, the ultimate goal is to regain the 50-year low rate held in February of just 3.5%.

Each week, the Department of Labor reports the latest initial jobless claims data. Initial jobless claims represent the number of people who have filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in early March, initial jobless claims averaged around 220,000 per week, a near 50-year low. Three weeks later, on March 28, the number of claims soared to 6.5 million, an all-time record.

Last week, 840,000 initial jobless claims were filed by American workers. This was the lowest number of claims filed post-COVID-19. However, there are currently 25.5 million American workers collecting some form of unemployment benefit. For comparison, that same number 12 months ago was just 1.4 million.

As with much of the labor market data, it reflects a landscape that has substantially improved since the depths of the COVID-19 fallout. But that landscape also reflects a recovery whose endpoint is still a couple of years down the road.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.