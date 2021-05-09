MARK-TO-MARKET: Strong corporate earnings fail to boost stock market

By all accounts, the U.S. economy is expected to remain quite robust the remainder of 2021 — a seemingly perfect environment for stock prices. But rising inflation, global supply chain issues and a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of the world pose tremendous risks to the future earnings of U.S. corporations. With risk comes uncertainty. And for investors, this uncertainty could make for a very volatile year in the U.S. stock market.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

