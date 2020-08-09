MARK-TO-MARKET: The manufacturing industry’s road to recovery

Despite the current progress of the manufacturing industry, there are a number of caveats that convey the difficult road ahead to full recovery. According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, America’s total industrial production rose by 5.4% in June, the largest monthly gain since 1959. However, industrial production for the April-June second quarter is still down a hefty 42.6% from the second quarter of 2019.

Within America’s total industrial output lies its biggest component — the manufacturing sector, which excludes activities from mining and utilities. And the manufacturing sector faces a similar daunting challenge. Even though manufacturing rose at a massive 7.2% monthly pace in June, manufacturing output in the second quarter was still down 47% from the second quarter of 2019.

Without question, the U.S. manufacturing industry has made substantial gains over the past few months. Its future outlook also remains highly optimistic. Unfortunately, returning to its pre-COVID-19 levels of industrial output will simply take time.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.