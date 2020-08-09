MARK-TO-MARKET: The manufacturing industry’s road to recovery

2020 was set to be a year of resurgence for the U.S. manufacturing industry. In 2018 and 2019, a very weak global economy and America’s trade disputes weighed heavily on U.S. manufacturers. Historically, the manufacturing industry accounts for roughly 11.5% of our nation’s gross domestic product — the total dollar-value of goods and services produced during the year.
This year, the global economy was expected to rebound, and our trade agreements with China, Canada and Mexico — our largest trading partners — were renegotiated in December 2019. But 2020’s expectations all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacted a punishing toll on the U.S. and global economies.
The worst of the fallout for the manufacturing sector was in April, at the height of government-mandated closures and quarantines. Since then, the industry has been in a solid recovery. But there is still a long way to go — and many uncertainties and obstacles remain — until pre-COVID-19 levels of activity are reached.
Released each month by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the ISM Manufacturing Index is a key measure on the strength of the U.S. manufacturing industry. The index has a benchmark of 50. Any index level above 50 indicates the U.S. manufacturing industry is growing and expanding. Below 50, the industry is contracting.
In July, the index was reported at 54.2, the highest level in 16 months and up from June’s level of 52.6. For perspective, April’s dismal report was just 41.5, the lowest level since 2009. Of the 18 manufacturing industries tracked by the ISM, 13 reported growth in July, two remained unchanged and just three reported contraction. Moreover, respondents to the monthly survey were fairly optimistic on their future outlook, with two positive comments for every one cautionary comment.
Despite the current progress of the manufacturing industry, there are a number of caveats that convey the difficult road ahead to full recovery. According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, America’s total industrial production rose by 5.4% in June, the largest monthly gain since 1959. However, industrial production for the April-June second quarter is still down a hefty 42.6% from the second quarter of 2019.
Within America’s total industrial output lies its biggest component — the manufacturing sector, which excludes activities from mining and utilities. And the manufacturing sector faces a similar daunting challenge. Even though manufacturing rose at a massive 7.2% monthly pace in June, manufacturing output in the second quarter was still down 47% from the second quarter of 2019.
Without question, the U.S. manufacturing industry has made substantial gains over the past few months. Its future outlook also remains highly optimistic. Unfortunately, returning to its pre-COVID-19 levels of industrial output will simply take time.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.