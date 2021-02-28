MARK-TO-MARKET: The rise of the digital nomad

Our reliance on technology has been a key derivative of the global COVID-19 pandemic. How we purchase goods and services, interact with others, our selection of entertainment, among others, are all increasingly performed by the push of a button on our laptop or cell phone.

At the height of business lockdowns last March and April, tens of millions of American employees were suddenly forced to conduct their work at home. Virtual meeting applications such as Zoom, GoToMeetings, Microsoft Teams, FaceTime and WebEx quickly became part of our daily work routine, replacing most, if not all, aspects of face-to-face business interaction. Across the nation, kitchen countertops, dining room tables, spare bedrooms and even coffee tables were suddenly transformed into make-shift remote workspaces.

According to the Pew Research Center, before the pandemic, just 7% of American workers worked full-time from home. In July, Stanford University reported that number had risen to 42%.

For many, it was a long-professed dream come true. The chance to work from home, clad in pajamas with our favorite oversized coffee mug by our side, was like a lost utopia now found. Personally, void of human contact, I found myself bouncing off the walls within the first two weeks of isolation. But, as they say, to each his own.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}