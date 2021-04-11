MARK-TO-MARKET: The US service sector’s road to recovery

Of all the varied facets within our economy, by far the greatest impact from the pandemic was to the American service sector. Even with the current pace of vaccine distribution, it will still take time before all service businesses are free from restrictions and public mind-set returns to pre-pandemic normalcy. But the vaccines will continue to play a critical role in America’s economic recovery. And the U.S. service sector will be one of the biggest benefactors.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.