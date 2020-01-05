MARK-TO-MARKET: 2019: The year of the bull

Despite the stellar performance, 2019’s stock market gains were not without challenges. Last year, the global economy recorded its slowest pace of economic growth in 10 years. There was America’s ongoing trade dispute with China — our largest trading partner. Our trade disputes also extended to Canada, Mexico, the European Union, Japan and a host of other nations. Collectively, these two factors largely contributed to the recent pullback in America’s economic growth.

Fortunately, the 2019 stock market was aided by an exceptionally strong U.S. labor market. A 50-year low national unemployment rate of 3.5% helped push employee wage growth to a 10-year high. This, in turn, fueled consumer spending which continues to drive our economy forward.

The stock market was given a further boost by the Federal Reserve’s three consecutive 0.25% rate cuts to the benchmark fed funds rate. By lowering interest rates, the Fed lowered the cost of borrowing. This inherently fueled consumer and business spending and ultimately, economic growth. Finally, President Trump made sizable resolutions to the U.S.-China trade dispute and renegotiated a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, alleviating two of America’s greatest trade concerns.

We enter 2020 with cautious optimism for the U.S. stock market. U.S. economic growth was recently revised higher, the labor market remains strong and the global economy should start to at least stabilize. As I cautioned at the start of 2019, we should expect to see continued bouts of volatility in stock prices. 2020 brings the uncertainties of a presidential election and potential setbacks in U.S.-China trade resolutions. But for now, 2019’s stock market performance serves as a great starting point.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.