MARK-TO-MARKET: U.S. economy roars back in third quarter

By all accounts, 2020 has been a painful year for the U.S. economy. In January and February, expectations were high. Many on Wall Street were projecting the economy to grow by 3-3.5%, the fastest annual pace since 2004-05. But in the blink of an eye, the global COVID-19 pandemic sent America’s economy to a near-grinding halt.
In March, business closures and quarantines caused economic growth in the first quarter to decline at an annualized rate of 5%. In the April-June second quarter, economic growth plummeted by 31.4% — the largest quarterly decline in U.S. history.
But on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce released its latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report. The report showed that economic growth in the July-September third quarter increased at an annualized rate of 33.1%. It was the largest quarterly gain in history, nearly doubling the previous record of 16.7% set in the first quarter of 1950. GDP represents the total dollar-value of goods and services produced by the U.S. and serves as the key indicator on the health of the American economy.
At the height of the economic fallout in April, many were predicting it would take up to three years or more for the U.S. economy to fully recover to its pre-pandemic level. However, the third quarter’s surge means that America’s economy is now down just 3.5% from year-end 2019. The U.S. economy should reach a full recovery by the second half of 2021.
The biggest driver of the third quarter’s rebound was consumer spending, which historically accounts for 68% of America’s economic growth. In the third quarter, consumer spending on goods and services jumped 40.7% — its largest quarterly gain in history.
Sizable contributions were also made in nonresidential fixed investment (+20.3%), which consists of the big-ticket purchases by businesses of factories, buildings, equipment and technology. Consumer residential housing also continued its recovery, gaining a record 59.3% in the third quarter.
The two biggest drags on economic growth in the third quarter were government spending (-4.5%) and net imports/exports, which typically subtracts from economic growth as America tends to import more goods and services than we export out to other nations.
Perhaps the biggest challenge to the economic recovery lies with the U.S. labor market. Plain and simple, without jobs or job security, Americans are less willing to spend their money, which fuels the economy forward. For consumers to continue with their robust spending habits, the ongoing recovery in the labor market has little margin for error or setback.
Over the past five months, the national unemployment rate has fallen from 14.7% in April to just 7.9%. Moreover, the U.S. economy has already recovered about 52% of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April. But this leaves 10.7 million jobs unrecovered, and the current unemployment rate of 7.9% is still some distance from the 50-year low rate of 3.5% held in February.
Despite the third quarter’s massive surge, the road to a full economic recovery still faces its share of obstacles. But for now, the economy couldn’t have asked for a better start.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.