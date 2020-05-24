MARK-TO-MARKET: Understanding the Fed’s interest rate agenda

For nations offering negative interest rates, the benefit is obvious — they lock in a guaranteed profit on all investor money they receive. But the true agenda is motivated less by profit and more by economic necessity. When a nation’s central bank — including the U.S. Federal Reserve — lowers interest rates, it inherently acts as a disincentive to saving. When interest rates become negative, investors are actually punished for saving their money. The central bank’s goal is to implicitly force savers and investors to spend their money on goods and services, which helps stimulate economic growth.

But negative interest rates come with sizable risks. Primarily, investor money tends to flee the country in search of higher, and positive, yields. In today’s world of global markets, this often comes with the click of a button. Consequently, negative interest rates often drive money out of the country rather than being used to boost economic growth.

Here in the U.S., Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has publicly dispelled any notion the Fed would resort to this tactic of monetary policy. Absent any fall/winter resurgence in the COVID-19 virus, Americans should expect a continuation of very low interest rates through the rest of the year. Just don’t expect to see negative rates.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

