Trade disputes are the mutual infliction of economic damage. They are often a battle of attrition, determined by the ability and willingness to outlast the other.
The biggest factor in trade disputes is economic leverage – using the size and strength of your economy to both impose and absorb economic punishment. This punishment usually comes in the form of tariffs, which are taxes imposed on imported goods from a specific nation. The goal is to influence buying behavior. Tariffs increase the cost of imported goods, forcing consumers to purchase similar goods produced either domestically or from some other nation.
As the world’s largest economic powerhouse, America’s economy is an imposing presence. For other nations, to engage the U.S. in a trade dispute provides for dire options. Capitulate, and negotiate more U.S.-friendly trade agreements, or face the wrath of punishing tariffs.
Since early 2018, President Trump has used the sheer mass and strength of America’s economy as a hammer. New trade agreements have been made with the 28-nation European Union, Australia, Argentina, Brazil and South Korea. Final work is being done on the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, set to replace the former tri-nation North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
China, however, is a different beast. Behind the U.S., it is the world’s second-largest economy. But China’s economy is in a grueling decline. This year, China’s economic growth rate is projected to reach a near 30-year low. The ongoing trade dispute with the U.S. adds to its current economic woes. Next year, its rate of economic growth is expected to be even lower.
You have free articles remaining.
So, with its economy caught in a downward spiral, how has China managed to stay in the fray of a near all-out trade war with the U.S.?
The biggest X-factor with China is that it is a communist nation. Unlike Canada, Mexico, the European Union and other democratic nations whose leaders are subject to political pressures and reelection, in China, there are simply no elections. Its nation, along with its economy, is dictated by the Communist Party. And the party leadership can simply mandate its citizens will continue to endure a brutalizing economy rather than concede to Trump.
So far, both the U.S. and China remain steadfast in their mutual resolve, each appearing entrenched and willing to hold out for the long-term. Tensions have subsided following the latest tariff escalations in early August, but negotiations are set to continue in October in Washington, D.C.
Currently, there is a tariff — or threat of a tariff — on every single good both the U.S. and China import from each other. And despite the continued back-and-forth volley of tariff escalations, America’s economy is much more capable of absorbing the impact. But time is on China’s side, and playing the waiting game may be its only winning strategy.