MARK-TO-MARKET: US, Global economies brace for impact

But here we are in May, approaching the halfway point of the April-June second quarter, and most of the country remains on lockdown. Even though some parts of the country are starting to gradually reopen, the damage has already been done. For the second quarter, the projected economic growth rate is around -30%, the largest quarterly economic decline in American history.

Unlike the U.S., the global economy entered 2020 facing sizable headwinds. The global economy started to weaken in early 2018 and continued to worsen. Global economic growth fell from 3.8% in 2017 to just 2.9% in 2019 — its slowest pace since the 2009 global financial crisis. For 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects a global economic growth rate of -3%, the worst recession since the Great Depression of 1929-39.

In recent years, global economic weakness has significantly reduced trade between nations. Global trade growth of goods and services fell from 5.7% in 2017 to just 0.9% in 2019. This year, the IMF projects global trade growth of -11%.

Despite the current fallout, it appears the worst of the COVID-19 virus is behind us and national economies are gradually starting to reopen. By July, most of the government-mandated restrictions should be gone, paving the way for a sharp economic rebound in the third quarter and second half of the year. Without question, challenges remain. But as we pull ourselves out from this pandemic, there is a cautious optimism in the future economic outlook for the U.S. and global economies.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.