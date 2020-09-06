MARK-TO-MARKET: US labor market continues its recovery

The key to any economic recovery ultimately lies with the labor market. When consumers are employed or feel optimistic in their employment outlook, they are much more willing to spend their money on goods and services, which drives our economy forward.
As evidenced, the global COVID-19 pandemic has had a brutal impact on the U.S. labor market. In February, the nation’s unemployment rate was at a 50-year low of just 3.5%. But in April, at the height of the COVID-19 economic fallout, the unemployment rate soared to 14.7%. This was the highest unemployment rate for our country since the 1929-39 Great Depression.
From 2017 to '19, the U.S. economy added more than 6.5 million new jobs. But in just one month, in April, the economy lost 20.8 million jobs. Not only was this the largest monthly decline in American history, but it wiped out all the job gains for the U.S. economy over the past 10 years.
On Friday, however, the August Employment Report showed that the U.S. labor market continues its steady recovery. The national unemployment rate was reported at 8.4%, down from 10.2% in July and better than the 9.8% Wall Street had forecast. The economy also added 1.4 million new jobs. In the past four months, the economy has recovered 48% of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April.
Of the 11 sectors tracked by the U.S. Department of Labor, 10 reported job gains during August. The Top 3 performing sectors were Government (+344,000), Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+341,000) and Professional & Business Services (+197,000). Mining & Logging (-2,000) was the lone sector to report a loss of jobs in August.
Despite the steady recovery in the labor market, the progress has been uneven, with some sectors lagging behind the broader rebound. For example, the battered Leisure & Hospitality industry was hit especially hard from the government-imposed business closures and quarantines. In February, the Leisure & Hospitality labor force reached a record total of more than 16.8 million employees. Two months later, in April, that number was just 8.5 million, representing a 49% loss of employees.
Fortunately, the Leisure & Hospitality industry has recovered nearly half of its COVID-19 job losses. However, the remaining 4-plus million jobs serves as a stark reminder of the toll this pandemic has placed on this industry.
The U.S. labor market has made sizable progress over the past four months. Unfortunately, it may still take a few years to get back to the 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.5% we enjoyed back in February. The biggest hurdle to a full recovery is that a number of states and major metropolitan cities around the nation have yet to fully reopen their economies. And the longer these states and cities remain on partial lockdown, the greater the likelihood that many temporary job losses will then become permanent.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
