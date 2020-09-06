MARK-TO-MARKET: US labor market continues its recovery

Despite the steady recovery in the labor market, the progress has been uneven, with some sectors lagging behind the broader rebound. For example, the battered Leisure & Hospitality industry was hit especially hard from the government-imposed business closures and quarantines. In February, the Leisure & Hospitality labor force reached a record total of more than 16.8 million employees. Two months later, in April, that number was just 8.5 million, representing a 49% loss of employees.

Fortunately, the Leisure & Hospitality industry has recovered nearly half of its COVID-19 job losses. However, the remaining 4-plus million jobs serves as a stark reminder of the toll this pandemic has placed on this industry.

The U.S. labor market has made sizable progress over the past four months. Unfortunately, it may still take a few years to get back to the 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.5% we enjoyed back in February. The biggest hurdle to a full recovery is that a number of states and major metropolitan cities around the nation have yet to fully reopen their economies. And the longer these states and cities remain on partial lockdown, the greater the likelihood that many temporary job losses will then become permanent.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

