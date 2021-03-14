MARK-TO-MARKET: US money supply soars, but is that good?

The term “printing money” is a commonly used axiom to describe our government’s seemingly endless supply of money it uses to fund its policy and spending endeavors. Our mind turns to visions of the U.S. Mint, working long into the night, churning out pallets of freshly-printed cash.

In reality, the source of this newly created money typically comes in the form of credit. Instead of receiving physical cash, think of a credit being added to your personal bank account. Similar to direct deposit for your paycheck, for example, recent stimulus payments were most likely added to your available cash balance. However, unlike the money moving from your employer’s bank account to yours, the stimulus money for business loans and individuals never before existed. It was simply “created” by a signed decree by Congress and the President.