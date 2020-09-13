MARK-TO-MARKET: Volatility returns to US stock market

But on Tuesday, the stock market ended a three-day slide that triggered the latest concerns on the sustainability of this current rally. After the dust had settled, the DJIA had fallen 5.5% and the S&P 500 had declined by 7%. The NASDAQ, with its abundance of technology stocks, lost 10%. The three-day sell-off marked the NASDAQ’s fastest 10% decline in market history.

Whether this sudden pullback represents a temporary pause in the ongoing rally or implies a deeper concern is being heavily debated on Wall Street. Some point to the very strong rebound in the U.S. economy and labor market and contend this is simply a minor setback on a continuing path to higher stock prices. Thus, they argue, a rising stock market simply reflects the optimism of a quick recovery.

The other side of the argument is that the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is simply too great and will take several years to fully recover. Consequently, the stock market rally was probably a bit too optimistic given the uncertainties of the COVID-19 virus and the upcoming presidential election.

Regardless of which side of Wall’s Street’s debate you believe, with stock prices so high, it doesn’t leave a lot of room for error or setbacks in the economic recovery or path of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though we should expect a strong economic rebound in the second half of the year, many complex challenges and unknowns still lie ahead. And as history points out, this uncertainty typically leads to further volatility for stock market investors.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.