MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street and the American economy

Other sizable reductions were noted in fixed investments — the big-ticket purchases by businesses of factories, equipment and technology — which fell by 27%. Residential housing fell by 38.7%. Exports and imports declined by 64.1% and 53.4%, respectively, reflecting the heavy toll the pandemic has placed on global trade. The main contributor to second-quarter growth was government spending, which rose by 2.7%.

With the U.S. stock market at/near its all-time high, it’s clear the focus for Wall Street is not on the past, but the future. It’s not rehashing a brutal second quarter we all expected, but instead, focusing on the economy’s path to recovery.

The worst of the economic fallout was in April. In May and June, economic data confirmed the economy is now in “recovery mode.” For Wall Street, the speed and duration of this recovery has now taken center stage.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

