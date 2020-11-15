MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street cautious on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the race to find a vaccine has been at the forefront of the world’s biomedical community. According to the latest data by the World Health Organization, to date, global COVID-19 cases have totaled 51.5 million.
On Oct. 22, U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences’ drug Veklury (generic name remdesivir) was the first to receive approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of COVID-19. But note the significance of the words treatment vs. prevention. Though Gilead’s Veklury acts as a treatment to those already infected, to be clear, there is currently no vaccine approved by the FDA for the prevention of COVID-19.
But on Monday, U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech announced its joint partnership has developed a vaccine candidate that is more than 90% effective in preventing the COVID-19 infection. The vaccine, named BNT162b2, has a two-dose injection schedule, with the second dose given 28 days after the first. Pfizer and BioNTech will submit BNT162b2 to the FDA this month to receive Emergency Use Authorization, which allows doctors to administer the drug while it undergoes further testing. This would be the first drug to be approved by the FDA as a preventative vaccine against the COVID-19 virus.
The economic windfalls of a COVID-19 vaccine are significant. Government-mandated business closures, restrictions and quarantines have brutalized America’s economy. The national unemployment rate shot up from 3.5% in February to 14.7% in April as 22.2 million Americans suddenly lost their jobs. As of October, the unemployment rate has declined to 6.9% as 12.1 million jobs have since been recovered. However, this leaves 10.1 million jobs yet to be reclaimed.
Of the 11 economic sectors tracked by the U.S. Department of Commerce, perhaps the greatest impact has been to the beleaguered Leisure & Hospitality sector, which includes entertainment, hotels, food services and drinking places. All have been hit hard by social-distancing norms, limitations on crowd size and consumers’ hesitancy to travel.
Support Local Journalism
In February, a record 16.9 million Americans were employed in the Leisure & Hospitality sector. Two months later, in April, that number plummeted by 49% to 8.3 million. 35% of America’s 10.1 million unrecovered jobs are in the Leisure & Hospitality sector.
But Wall Street’s response to this medical breakthrough has been fairly muted. On Monday, the benchmark stock index S&P 500 gained just 41.06 points, or 1.1%. One can hardly consider this an emphatic surge.
For Wall Street, any economic optimism is heavily tempered by the very real challenges of manufacturing and distributing the BNT162b2 vaccine. For starters, BNT162b2 is a very fragile vaccine. It must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Once thawed, the vaccine must be injected within five days or it becomes unusable. A second injection must then be administered 28 days later. The logistics of storing, transporting and administering this two-dose vaccine are daunting, especially in rural America. These challenges are compounded in countries where infrastructure and state-of-the-art medical facilities are minimal, at best.
The greater challenge is the very limited production capacity of the BNT162b2 vaccine. By year-end 2020, some 50 million doses are to become available. However, both Pfizer and BioNTech have stated that just 50% (25 million) will end up in the U.S. Since each treatment consists of two doses, the vaccine will only be available to 12.5 million Americans, or roughly 3.9% of America’s total population.
By year-end 2021, an estimated 1.3 billion doses are expected to be produced. Divide this by two doses, and this comes to 650 million individual treatments. But these 650 million treatments will be the total global availability of the vaccine. For perspective, 650 million treatments covers just 8.3% of the world’s population. The number of treatments that remain in the U.S. or are shipped to other nations is currently unknown. And those few doses that do remain in the U.S. yield some challenging questions. How will they be allocated and who will decide who gets treated in 2020 or must wait until 2021, or even longer?
The BNT162b2 vaccine, though a medical breakthrough, is not a quick fix to repair the extensive economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the short-term, the limitations on global logistics and production are simply too great. However, other vaccine candidates by drug makers Moderna, Novavax and Astra-Zeneca, among others, remain in the pipeline and provide further hope of additional cures. And given the world’s combined 7.8 billion population, the more vaccines that become available, the better.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.