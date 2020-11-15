MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street cautious on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The greater challenge is the very limited production capacity of the BNT162b2 vaccine. By year-end 2020, some 50 million doses are to become available. However, both Pfizer and BioNTech have stated that just 50% (25 million) will end up in the U.S. Since each treatment consists of two doses, the vaccine will only be available to 12.5 million Americans, or roughly 3.9% of America’s total population.

By year-end 2021, an estimated 1.3 billion doses are expected to be produced. Divide this by two doses, and this comes to 650 million individual treatments. But these 650 million treatments will be the total global availability of the vaccine. For perspective, 650 million treatments covers just 8.3% of the world’s population. The number of treatments that remain in the U.S. or are shipped to other nations is currently unknown. And those few doses that do remain in the U.S. yield some challenging questions. How will they be allocated and who will decide who gets treated in 2020 or must wait until 2021, or even longer?

The BNT162b2 vaccine, though a medical breakthrough, is not a quick fix to repair the extensive economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the short-term, the limitations on global logistics and production are simply too great. However, other vaccine candidates by drug makers Moderna, Novavax and Astra-Zeneca, among others, remain in the pipeline and provide further hope of additional cures. And given the world’s combined 7.8 billion population, the more vaccines that become available, the better.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.