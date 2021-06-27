MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street expecting decline in retail sales

Released each month by the U.S. Census Bureau, the retail sales report is a broad-based measure that consists of receipts from stores and merchants, incorporating all in-store, internet and catalog sales. Retail sales in May were reported at $620.2 billion, down 1.3% from April. Wall Street had forecast a decline of just 0.5%. In March and April, monthly retail sales had increased by 11.3% and 0.9%, respectively.
Of the 13 retail sectors within the economy, just five reported an increase in sales in May. Leading the charge was Clothing & Clothing Accessories stores, which posted a 3% gain. Second place was a tie, with Health & Personal Care Stores and Food Services & Drinking Places each recording a 1.8% increase in May. Building Materials & Garden Equipment & Supplies dealers was the worst performing sector as May sales fell 5.9% from April.
The minor setback in May’s retail sales numbers hasn’t caused much concern on Wall Street. As a whole, the broader retail industry has been quick to recover from government mandates that shuttered businesses leaving 22.3 million Americans suddenly unemployed. In February 2020, monthly retail sales reached a record high of $525.8 billion. Two months later, monthly sales had plummeted by 22% to $409.8 billion. But nearly $6 trillion in government stimulus money quickly ramped up consumer spending, and by June 2020, monthly retail sales had returned to pre-pandemic levels. May’s report was the 12th consecutive month where monthly retail sales are higher than they were before the pandemic.
Though the broader retail industry thrived, tremendous discrepancies remained among the various retail sectors. May was just the first month where all 13 sectors reported monthly sales above their February 2020 level. But the report gave further evidence of recovery efforts within those sectors hit especially hard by the pandemic. One of these sectors that remained heavily challenged was the Food Services & Drinking Places sector, which includes bars and restaurants.
In February 2020, monthly retail sales for the Food Services & Drinking Places sector totaled $66.2 billion. By April 2020, monthly sales had cratered by 55% to just $29.9 billion. However, monthly sales now stand at $67.3 billion, 2% higher from February 2020. This marks the first time that monthly sales exceed pre-pandemic levels. Food Services & Drinking Places was the last of the 13 retail sectors to achieve this benchmark return.
Wall Street knows the breakeven pace of retail sales over the past 12 months is not sustainable. Government stimulus measures will gradually taper off. The amount of money being thrown into the economy, to some extent, will be reduced. For the retail industry, monthly retail sales will decline to a more historical rate of growth. However, sales should continue to remain fairly robust for the remainder of 2021.
Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
