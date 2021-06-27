MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street expecting decline in retail sales

Though the broader retail industry thrived, tremendous discrepancies remained among the various retail sectors. May was just the first month where all 13 sectors reported monthly sales above their February 2020 level. But the report gave further evidence of recovery efforts within those sectors hit especially hard by the pandemic. One of these sectors that remained heavily challenged was the Food Services & Drinking Places sector, which includes bars and restaurants.

In February 2020, monthly retail sales for the Food Services & Drinking Places sector totaled $66.2 billion. By April 2020, monthly sales had cratered by 55% to just $29.9 billion. However, monthly sales now stand at $67.3 billion, 2% higher from February 2020. This marks the first time that monthly sales exceed pre-pandemic levels. Food Services & Drinking Places was the last of the 13 retail sectors to achieve this benchmark return.

Wall Street knows the breakeven pace of retail sales over the past 12 months is not sustainable. Government stimulus measures will gradually taper off. The amount of money being thrown into the economy, to some extent, will be reduced. For the retail industry, monthly retail sales will decline to a more historical rate of growth. However, sales should continue to remain fairly robust for the remainder of 2021.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.