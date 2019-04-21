“Sometimes the best trade is not to trade at all.”
Back in the 1990s, when I first entered the realm of the Chicago trading pits, this was one of the first words of wisdom conveyed to me by my trading boss. Well, that and “Don’t lose any money,” but which came first has since been lost in the annals of history. I’ll simply chalk up this slight of memory to the initial blast of fear and chaos at that point of initiation to the shouting, swearing, pushing and shoving that was typical of the Chicago pits in the “good old days”.
The underlying message, however, was clear — don’t trade for the sole purpose of simply trading. Placing your capital at risk should require some element of conviction, whether to capture profit or reduce risk. And when that conviction is absent, sitting on the sidelines is often the best decision. So, how is this nugget of trading psychology relevant to the current stock market?
In January and February, the U.S. stock markets surged, helping propel the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) to its strongest first quarter performance in six years. Since then, the markets have been relatively quiet. The DJIA has hovered around the 26,000 mark, within striking distance of the all-time high of 26,828 set back on Oct. 3. Yes, we’ve had some daily dips and blips, but there’s been a distinct lack of any meaningful or significant direction.
The critical takeaway is that the January-February surge had a catalyst — an expected resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute and the Federal Reserve eliminating its aggressive interest rate hikes. What the markets are waiting for now is another catalyst — a reason to either drive the DJIA through the 26,828 all-time-high or to sell-off to lower and cheaper valuations.
Despite the recent lack of direction in stock prices, there are a number of such catalysts on the financial market’s radar. The first quarter corporate earnings season has formally kicked into high gear. Though expectations are quite low, so far, initial results have been modestly positive. But with plenty of corporate heavyweights yet to report their quarterly earnings and revenues, it’s much too early to draw any meaningful conclusion.
On the U.S.-China trade front, the markets are waiting for a final confirmation on a new trade agreement and to assess its contents. On Wednesday, rumors circulated of subsequent rounds of face-to-face meetings and the hopes of a final signing ceremony slated for late May or early June.
And finally, let’s not forget the health of the U.S. and global economies. No one is expecting a doom-and-gloom forecast, but the markets continue to search for signs of just how long this slowdown in domestic and global economic growth will last.
But for now, we wait. The markets seem content to sit on the sidelines and wait for that conviction to arise. And as my former trading boss extolled, sometimes, this is the best decision you can make.