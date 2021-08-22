MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street’s growing anxiety over high consumer prices

Retailers are also facing the continued rise of the delta variant. Since June 1, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. has jumped from 9,512 per day to 157,694 per day — an increase of 1,557%. As new cases surge, Wall Street fears consumers may once again be hesitant to visit crowded stores or events with large public gatherings.

Perhaps the biggest threat to consumer spending is inflation. Two weeks ago, the Consumer Price Index reported that prices on consumer goods and services have increased by 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching a 13-year high. So far, despite soaring prices, consumer spending has remained fairly robust. Free from the shackles of COVID mandates and restrictions, consumers have spent their spring and summer months completing their post-pandemic bucket list of vacations, baseball games, bars, restaurants and other long-awaited normalcies of life. And if these happen to cost a lot more, then so be it. The bucket list was going to be completed.

But there appears to be a growing fatigue with high prices. In August, the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index fell by more than 13%, one of the largest monthly declines in history. As our post-pandemic spending wish lists wind down, cost is becoming a greater factor. And with inflation at a 13-year high, Wall Street is beginning to question the consumer’s ability — and willingness — to continue paying these high prices.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport. Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

