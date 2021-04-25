MARK-TO-MARKET: What’s behind the rise in gas prices?

U.S. producers are hesitant to ramp up production because of continued uncertainty over the global pandemic and a new regulatory environment expected under the Biden administration. Moreover, this reduction in U.S. production has not been offset by an increased supply from OPEC and Russia, who remain in a multi-year collaboration to reduce output to raise the price of crude oil. OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is a 13-nation oil cartel led by its de facto leader Saudi Arabia. OPEC currently produces around 30% of the world’s crude oil.

As the U.S. and global economy continue to reopen, the demand for crude oil will increase. From that crude oil we derive a myriad of consumer and commercial products, such as jet fuel, heating oil, lubricants and, of course, gasoline. However, that increase in demand must be met with a corresponding increase in supply. If not, higher prices at our nation’s gas pumps may extend well beyond this year’s summer driving season.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

