MARK-TO-MARKET: What the Fed’s 'tapering' means for consumers

Even if the tapering is done at a slow and predictable pace, it will still raise the cost of long-term debt, impacting consumers and businesses on everything from home mortgages to bank loans to financing of equipment. The Fed has vowed prudence and caution in this endeavor. But with inflation already at a 13-year high, raising additional costs on consumers and businesses could carry tremendous economic risk.

Mark Grywacheski is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.