MARK-TO-MARKET: What you need to know about USMCA

These two new requirements address U.S. autoworker complaints that auto manufacturers build cars in Mexico using cheap labor and imported car parts from Asia. Auto manufacturers in Mexico would also be forced to use significantly more U.S.-made steel, aluminum, plastic and other components. According to the Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research, vehicles currently exported from Mexico to the U.S. typically contain only 20-30% of U.S. content.

The USMCA’s projected impact on the auto industry over the next five years is substantial, including $34 billion in new investments, $23 billion annually in new purchases of U.S. auto parts and the creation of 76,000 new automotive jobs.

As expected, the swath of concessions granted by Canada and Mexico were inevitable. Both nations’ economies have severely struggled the past two years. And engaging Trump in a back-and-forth tariff war was a path neither country was capable, or willing, to make.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

