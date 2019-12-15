MARK-TO-MARKET: What you need to know about USMCA

House of Representative Democrats on Tuesday signed off on President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). It is expected to be passed by each nation’s Congress and signed into law by President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The USMCA is set to replace the existing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Signed in 1994, NAFTA is a tri-nation treaty created to facilitate trade and the movement of goods and commerce between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
An earlier version of the USMCA was agreed upon and signed back on Nov. 30, 2018, by Trump, and the respective leaders of Canada and Mexico. However, it failed to pass through the U.S. and Canadian Congresses.
This latest version adds stronger enforcement of labor standards, environmental protections and the removal of certain intellectual property protections previously afforded to pharmaceutical drug makers.
Once signed by Trump, the USMCA would mark the end of his near three-year-long effort to replace NAFTA, which he has repeatedly called “the worst trade deal ever made.” Trump contends that NAFTA is often unfavorable to American interests, specifically the U.S. agricultural and manufacturing industries. He has repeatedly sought to renegotiate its terms, but Canada and Mexico have resisted. In early 2018, Trump imposed a series of punishing tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imported goods to force acceptance of a revised trade agreement.
The USMCA expands on a multitude of trade covenants. It also provides greater protections on intellectual property and digital trade, opens up greater access to U.S. financial institutions and further restricts foreign currency manipulation. The biggest changes, however, address the unfair trade practices that target America’s agricultural and automotive industries.
Canada agreed to sizable concessions to its national supply management system, which governs its dairy, poultry and egg-producing industries. Foreign imports of these products into Canada are subject to quotas and prohibitively high tariffs that combine to restrict access to the Canadian marketplace. The net effect of this supply management system is that it protects Canadian farmers from global competition while providing them above-market prices for their products.
Canada does allow a minimal amount of these U.S. products into its country either tariff-free or at very low tariffs. But above this minimal amount, the tariffs are brutal — as high as 200-300% for some U.S. products. Under this new agreement, U.S. farmers can export a lot more dairy, poultry and eggs into Canada free of tariffs. It also eliminates certain Canadian pricing structures that U.S. farmers contend are unfair and non-competitive.
Trump’s concessions from Mexico, however, were focused on the U.S. auto industry. Under the USMCA, for cars made in Mexico to be exempt from U.S. tariffs, 75% of their content must now be made in North America. This is up from the 62.5% NAFTA requirement. Moreover, 40-50% of the content must be made by workers earning at least $16/hour.
These two new requirements address U.S. autoworker complaints that auto manufacturers build cars in Mexico using cheap labor and imported car parts from Asia. Auto manufacturers in Mexico would also be forced to use significantly more U.S.-made steel, aluminum, plastic and other components. According to the Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research, vehicles currently exported from Mexico to the U.S. typically contain only 20-30% of U.S. content.
The USMCA’s projected impact on the auto industry over the next five years is substantial, including $34 billion in new investments, $23 billion annually in new purchases of U.S. auto parts and the creation of 76,000 new automotive jobs.
As expected, the swath of concessions granted by Canada and Mexico were inevitable. Both nations’ economies have severely struggled the past two years. And engaging Trump in a back-and-forth tariff war was a path neither country was capable, or willing, to make.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
