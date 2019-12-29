MARK-TO-MARKET: Will global economy deliver in 2020?

Global economic and geopolitical events have a material impact on American corporations. Trade and tariff issues further complicate the environment, driving uncertainty, lowering business confidence and clouding investment decisions. Historically, about 43% of all sales for corporations in the S&P 500 are derived in foreign countries. The S&P 500 is the benchmark index for the 500 largest U.S. corporations and is considered one of the best single gauges for the U.S. stock market.

The region with the most exposure to U.S. corporations is Asia, followed closely behind by Europe. For nearly two years, American corporations have struggled to decipher the latest ebb-and-flow of trade negotiations with both China and the 28 member-nation European Union.

Globalization opens up new markets for America’s commerce and is a cornerstone of our economic growth. But 2019 brought a heavy dose of global challenges that ultimately reached the shores of the U.S. economy. Unfortunately, those foreign markets still remain weak and carry sizable risks.

As we enter 2020, there is some cautious optimism on the global front. The global economy should at least begin to stabilize with upward momentum expected in the second half of the year. Moreover, the recently diffused trade tensions with China, Canada and Mexico could well prove to be the best Christmas gift of all.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.