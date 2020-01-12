MARK-TO-MARKET: Will manufacturing rebound in 2020?

This past year was a rough one for the U.S. manufacturing industry. After surging to a 14-year high in mid-2018, the U.S. manufacturing industry went into a period of gradual decline. The industry was still growing, but its pace of growth was declining.
Evidence of that difficulty can be gleaned from the ISM Manufacturing Report, which serves as a key measure of health on America’s manufacturing industry. The index has a benchmark of 50. Any index level above 50 indicates the U.S. manufacturing industry is growing and expanding. Below 50, the industry is contracting. In August 2019, the ISM Index fell to 49.1 — marking the industry’s transition from growth to contraction.
In December, the index was reported at just 47.2 — its lowest level since June 2009 and the fifth consecutive month of industry contraction. Of the 18 manufacturing sectors tracked by the ISM, just three reported growth in December.
Manufacturers are still adding jobs, albeit at a much slower pace. In 2018, a massive 264,000 new manufacturing jobs were added — the most in 22 years. This even surpassed 2017’s stellar gain of 190,000 new jobs. But last year, that growth fell to just 46,000 new jobs added. This was the lowest annual gain since 2016 when manufacturers reported a net loss of 7,000 jobs.
Perhaps the biggest contributor to the decline in America’s manufacturing industry has been a brutally weak global economy. In 2019, the global economy slumped to its slowest pace of economic growth in 10 years. More importantly, that weakness was most evident in America’s four largest trading partners — China, Canada, Mexico and the 28-nation European Union — which account for 64% of all U.S. trade. As these four economies plummeted in 2019, so did their demand for American manufactured goods.
America’s manufacturing industry was also beset by trade disputes, specifically with China — our largest trading partner. Further strain was placed on the industry by similar disputes with Canada and Mexico — America’s No. 2 and No. 3 largest trading partners, respectively — as well as with Japan and a number of other nations.
As we begin 2020, the U.S. manufacturing industry has significant tailwinds to provide the boost it needs to put it back on a sustainable course of growth and expansion. The global economy should finally stabilize and build some upward momentum in growth. Domestically, the U.S. economy is likely to rebound from last year’s pullback and return to a more accelerated pace of growth. This economic growth should be driven by robust consumer spending, an exceptionally strong labor market and rising wages.
Yes, 2020 will carry its share of risks for the manufacturing industry. At the top of this list: Do the recent trade resolutions with China start to unravel? China has a long history of not living up to its trade agreements, and President Trump has been quick to escalate this dispute to force China to honor its commitments. But if all goes well, America’s manufacturing industry should be pulled from its 2019 doldrums to once again help drive the U.S. economy forward.
Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.