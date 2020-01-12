MARK-TO-MARKET: Will manufacturing rebound in 2020?

America’s manufacturing industry was also beset by trade disputes, specifically with China — our largest trading partner. Further strain was placed on the industry by similar disputes with Canada and Mexico — America’s No. 2 and No. 3 largest trading partners, respectively — as well as with Japan and a number of other nations.

As we begin 2020, the U.S. manufacturing industry has significant tailwinds to provide the boost it needs to put it back on a sustainable course of growth and expansion. The global economy should finally stabilize and build some upward momentum in growth. Domestically, the U.S. economy is likely to rebound from last year’s pullback and return to a more accelerated pace of growth. This economic growth should be driven by robust consumer spending, an exceptionally strong labor market and rising wages.

Yes, 2020 will carry its share of risks for the manufacturing industry. At the top of this list: Do the recent trade resolutions with China start to unravel? China has a long history of not living up to its trade agreements, and President Trump has been quick to escalate this dispute to force China to honor its commitments. But if all goes well, America’s manufacturing industry should be pulled from its 2019 doldrums to once again help drive the U.S. economy forward.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.