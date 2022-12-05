Matt and Alana Carroll: Love comes full circle in the QC

Davenport is where Matt and Alana Carroll fell in love.

The pair then left the Quad-Cities to pursue careers, but they were beckoned home when the time came to raise a family.

The 2006 St. Ambrose University graduates married soon after finishing school and quickly landed jobs in the area. Matt, originally from Grandview, and Alana, originally from DeWitt, stayed until they were lured away about seven years later.

In 2013, Matt was offered a job with a small production company in Nashville, where he worked with clients like the Grand Ole Opry and the Nashville Predators (hockey team). The dream-job opportunity felt too good to pass up. Around the same time, The New York Times released an article calling Nashville the next "it" city.

"That was the icing on the cake," he said.

The Carrolls traded their snow boots for cowboy boots and made their home in the Volunteer State. As they were young and starting out in their careers, Nashville was a great choice at the time, they said.

"Neither of us had ever lived in a really big city," Matt said. "The Quad-Cities was the biggest place either of us had lived, so this was also a chance to see what it was going to be like living in a big city and see if we were in it for the long haul or not."

When they decided to expand their family, though, priorities began to change.

Two years into their residency they welcomed their first daughter, Harper. With both of them having demanding jobs that created unpredictable schedules, the thought of moving back home became increasingly appealing.

"We needed a little more support," Matt said. "Before we had more kids, we thought it was the right decision for us to be closer to our support system."

The timing could not have been better.

"And things work out for a reason because then we had twins, and we need even more help," Alana said.

With the addition of Addison and Elsie, the family of five would soon have to begin looking into schools and daycare. Both parents were adamant about their kids attending public school, which isn't necessarily the norm in Nashville.

Lengthy commutes and untimely traffic jams could put the family in a pinch when it came to pick-up times. Back in the Quad-Cities, they had big families that could help with the day-to-day hustle of raising an eight-year-old and twin four-year-olds.

"Coming back to that network of friends was really nice," Alana said.

Both found jobs that allowed them to spend more time with their families — Alana working for Deloitte and Matt for John Deere. The community at large was a big pull for the pair as well. The amenities are more approachable and affordable, they said, which helps keep kids active.

"It's a great place to raise a family; that's the draw for us at this point in our lives," Matt said.

The Carrolls have been back home since 2016, and the thing they miss is the Nashville dining scene. The self-described foodies especially miss the comparatively large array of restaurant options, but Matt said the compromise has paid off.

"For us, it's about the pace of life and the people that we are around. I don't regret moving back here at all," he said.

Alana agreed, saying the structure of family and friends in the Quad-Cities is what makes it feel like home. After all, they fell in love in Davenport. It's only fitting they raise their three little loves here as well.

"This is where we met and where our relationship has grown," Matt said. "That's just it for us."