McAlister's Deli to open new Moline location Thursday morning

McAlister’s Deli is providing a belated Christmas present as it opens its doors in Moline Thursday.
The eatery will open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at 3929 41st Avenue Drive in Moline. McAlister’s is known for handcrafted sandwiches, baked potatoes and sweet tea.
A punch-card for one free tea a week for a year, will be given to the first 100 guests in line before the doors open Thursday morning, a news release said. Area nurses, teachers, firefighters, police officers, first responders and military personnel also can show their ID or badge and receive a free dine-in meal.
McAlister’s Deli will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Orders can be placed online or through McAlister’s app for pick-up, and there is a dedicated pickup window for on-the-go orders, a news release said.