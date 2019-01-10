Sara McLaughlin-Cross plans to raise the profile and expand partnerships of The First Tee of the Quad-Cities as she hits the ground running as its first full-time executive director.
First Tee's board of directors announced her appointment in a news release Thursday. McLaughlin-Cross, who began the job Monday, most recently served as development director for Illowa Council of the Boys Scouts of America.
"Sara's background in development with the Boy Scouts of America and her educational background in sports management made her the strongest candidate," First Tee board chairman Decker Ploehn said.
A 2012 graduate of Northern Illinois University, where she attended on a full tennis scholarship, she later accepted a graduate assistant coaching position at Northern while pursuing a master's degree in sports management.
McLaughlin-Cross, 29, and her husband, Dylan, reside in Moline with their 3-year-old son Augie.
"I am especially excited to work with the board of directors and other dedicated people in the organization who understand the positive impact the First Tee has on our community," said McLaughlin-Cross, a 2008 Moline High School graduate.
First Tee serves the community with programming at Red Hawk Golf Course in Davenport, Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island and Two Rivers YMCA, Moline.
During six-week sessions, youth spend time in the classroom and on the golf course with First Tee coaches who reinforce values such as integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf.
In an interview, McLaughlin-Cross said the program's focus on youth development "is really why I fell in love with this mission. It so aligns with the Boy Scouts' mission — they both teach kids to be amazing kids in their community."
First Tee also partners with the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
"It's neat a lot of youth development nonprofits are coming together," she said. "We're all going for the same goal, why not team up on things."
The organization also has its first office space, donated by McLaughlin Body at its Moline headquarters. "One of our biggest goals is to get our own First Tee facility," she said.