After nearly five years in business, Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar is expanding in downtown Davenport.

Owner Fran Maus said the restaurant, at 200 W. 3rd St., is expanding to absorb the former Rick Jennisch Photography studio next door at 203 W. 3rd St., Davenport. The family is transforming the studio into an event space, called The Fairhaven at Me & Billy. 

The new space is part of a three-phase renovation for the restaurant, Maus said. Bush Construction is reconfiguring a portion of the old party room to make way for a new dish room, she said. And the third phase includes a kitchen expansion.

"After almost five years, we'd like a little more room to let our fantastic kitchen crew get creative and do their thing," Maus said in a Facebook announcement. "This means the release of our fall/winter menu will be a little later than normal, but it's coming nonetheless." 

Maus said renovations are almost finished on the new event space. She plans to show off The Fairhaven at a preview event Sept. 25. 

Sarah Ritter

