The partial collapse of 324 Main St. put an abrupt pause on several businesses in the area, but "open" signs are returning to downtown Davenport storefronts.

Bill Collins, owner of Me & Billy at 200 W. Third Street, said his employees were allowed back in the restaurant last week and had considerable work to do.

"It took several days of cleaning to dispose of all the perishable food products," he said. "It was just a process, getting things put back together to do business."

Unfortunately, that was not the only bump in the road. Monday, crews came into the kitchen to do prep work and found they had no natural gas.

"I had to make quite a few different phone calls to quite a few entities to figure out what was going on," Collins said.

Eventually, MidAmerican Energy turned the gas back on, and the restaurant officially re-opened on Thursday to a full house.

"Right away we had a lot of people coming in. A lot of people are happy to be back," Collins said Friday, noting every table and seat was full. "It was gratifying to see."

Closing unexpectedly for weeks was a challenge from many angles, he said.

"The financial burden is one thing, but to be out of business for three-and-a-half weeks, the continuity of business is hard to get back in the groove of. It takes a little bit," he said.

Around the corner, business is back at the Davenport Public Library, too. Located at 321 Main Street, it will officially reopen Monday with normal business hours.

Another big concern of Collins' was retaining his staff. Fortunately, he said, all but one came back.

"It was really wonderful," he said.

One snag that remains is the ongoing difficulty in navigating the downtowns with several streets blocked off for rubble removal from the demolition site and other projects. Collins is encouraging customers to take advantage of the parking garages and support downtown merchants.

"It's really difficult right now, but we will get through it," he assured.