Meatheads in Bettendorf to close at the end of the month

  • Updated
  • 0
Jen Varble.JPG

Jen Varble, general manager of Meatheads Meat Market, has been with the company for more than five years. She acknowledges an “enormous untapped food scene in the QC.” She stands near the meat case at the Bettendorf store.

 FILE PHOTO

Customers at Meatheads Meat Market in Bettendorf have only days left to shop before the location closes.

Staff made the announcement on the company Facebook page. The store officially closes at the end of the month, but the Milan location will remain open. The storefront has been open for five years. It is not clear why the location is closing, but a post reads, "like so many other businesses we have had to make tough decisions."

Products can also be purchased on weekends at the Freight House Farmer's Market on weekends through October.

