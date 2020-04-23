Meatpacking union warns of meat shortages if worker safety is ignored

"Never in my 30 years have workers faced anything close to what workers are facing today," he said. "Unless we do something, more plants will close. ... The nation's food supply is in jeopardy."

Margarita Heredia, a worker at JBS in Marshalltown, said the union and JBS agreed to checking temperatures at the door, sanitizing "everything," using dividers to separate workers who can't practice social distancing and increasing workers' pay.

Nonetheless, she said she still feels anxiety about contracting coronavirus at work.

"It's making us very nervous because we go to work with fear," Heredia said. "We are trying to do our best."

Lauritsen said an adequate supply of PPE and widespread testing and quarantine measures need to be implemented nationwide, noting the union had sent a letter to the White House Coronavirus Task Force saying as much.

"There's stuff that the government can do to ensure that these workers are safe, and they need to do it yesterday," Lauritsen said, noting UCFW wouldn't advocate for plant shutdowns unless necessary.

Barring the federal government doing anything, he said states still had the power, and called out Iowa's governor in particular for not identifying meatpacking workers as "front-line workers."