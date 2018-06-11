Mediacom officials Thursday will cut a ribbon for the opening of its largest retail store in Davenport.
From 1 to 6:30 p.m., the company will host an open house at its expanded customer center, at 900 W. Kimberly Drive. Community leaders and the public are invited to see the store and test out new technologies, such as Alexa-powered TiVO and 1 Gig internet.
Earlier this year, Mediacom moved to the former Pier 1 location, according to a news release. The center is designed so customers can test out new products and learn how to connect streaming services.
"With more devices connecting to home networks, an explosion of smart home devices, and the popularity of award-winning content streamed from OTT providers, consumers are better served when they can see how these services work together," said Richard Swab, Mediacom Area Operations Director.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
—Times staff