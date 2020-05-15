Medical spa owner says masks, spaced out appointments, will be the new reality

The parking lot of the horse-shoe shaped professional hub at 4334 E. 53rd St. was nearly empty Friday morning — despite the fact COVID-19 restrictions for medical spas were lifted by Gov. Kim Reynolds as of 5 a.m. Friday.
“We are taking opening very slowly today,” Dr. Benjamin Van Raalte said while he stood in front of Iowa Plastic. “There are a lot of changes — and we have to have them in place before we start seeing patients.
“Today we will see maybe one or two patients. But the focus will be training the staff on the new procedures."
Van Raalte has been a board certified plastic surgeon for 31 years and practicing at the Iowa Plastic Surgery location of East 53rd Street for the last 16 years. His plastic surgery practice has been closed for seven weeks.
Van Raalte said the first big change is protective masks.
“Masks are not an option — for staff or patients. And that’s true at every plastic surgeon you might visit. It is a state guideline and guideline supported by our professional society,” he said. “And we can see only one patient per half hour.
“That means we’ll be seeing, maybe, half of the number of patients we normally see.”
Besides requiring patients to wear masks, a screening is required before any treatment. Patients will have their temperature recorded and answer a battery of questions to determine exposure and risk factors. No one other than a patient will be allowed in the building.
“The steps are in place to protect staff and patients the best we can,” Van Raalte said. “We want to maintain social distancing. And all of the protocols we ask of of our patients we will do with staff every day.”
Van Raalte said surgeries will not start right away.
“Reconstructive surgery, most of the plastic surgery will have to wait. I have two skin cancer patients that have to wait,” Van Raalte said. “We will be able to do botox injections, laser hair removal and light treatments. And we will be able to do some fat removal.
“These are new challenges, but hopefully we will see things improve and expand. Safety of our patients and staff has always been the No. 1 priority. Working toward that means we have some added layers right now.”
