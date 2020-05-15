Medical spa owner says masks, spaced out appointments, will be the new reality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The parking lot of the horse-shoe shaped professional hub at 4334 E. 53rd St. was nearly empty Friday morning — despite the fact COVID-19 restrictions for medical spas were lifted by Gov. Kim Reynolds as of 5 a.m. Friday.

“We are taking opening very slowly today,” Dr. Benjamin Van Raalte said while he stood in front of Iowa Plastic. “There are a lot of changes — and we have to have them in place before we start seeing patients.

“Today we will see maybe one or two patients. But the focus will be training the staff on the new procedures."

Van Raalte has been a board certified plastic surgeon for 31 years and practicing at the Iowa Plastic Surgery location of East 53rd Street for the last 16 years. His plastic surgery practice has been closed for seven weeks.

Van Raalte said the first big change is protective masks.

“Masks are not an option — for staff or patients. And that’s true at every plastic surgeon you might visit. It is a state guideline and guideline supported by our professional society,” he said. “And we can see only one patient per half hour.

“That means we’ll be seeing, maybe, half of the number of patients we normally see.”