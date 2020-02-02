Meet the nominees: Here are the 5 finalists for this year's Athena Awards

“I was able to really have great people in my career that allowed me the latitude to do what I needed to do to take care of my family, but I also felt at that moment that I wanted to keep moving forward to find that thing I could do to give back. Because if you can help other people, if you can provide that guidance to someone in the worst part of their life, the worst thing that happens, that is an amazing gift that you can give.

“I had so many people, at that moment in my life and the years following that really reached out and helped me find grounding and balance in my life again after that and find that path forward."

Burnett has been with The Red Cross for five years now. She points to the organization’s free smoke alarm program, titled “Sound the Alarm,” which involves the installation of those prevention devices in households that need them.

Locally, that program just hit the 4,000 devices installed benchmark.

“It’s an opportunity to just get out in the community and do good work,” she said. “I’m just really grateful for all the people that have helped me through my life and give back to others.”

Heidi Huiskamp Collins

