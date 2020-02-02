Meet the nominees: Here are the 5 finalists for this year's Athena Awards

Finalists for this year's Quad Cities Athena Award will be honored Feb. 5 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
The awards luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-athena-male-champion-of-change-awards-luncheon-tickets-68819836985.
The Athena Leadership Award is given to someone “who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in her business or profession, who provides valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and who actively assists women in realizing their full leadership potential,” according to a news release.
There are four finalists, plus one Male Champion.
Rene Gellerman
To Rene Gellerman, executive director for United Way of the Quad Cities Area, being nominated for the Athena Award isn’t so much a recognition of Gellerman herself.
It’s all about the people who supported her, mentored her and encouraged her career path.
“I felt humbled,” Gellerman, of Bettendorf, said. “I questioned whether I was worthy of something like that. Then I immediately started thinking about, ‘How did I get to this point in my life?’”
One of her first influences was a third-grade teacher at Starry Elementary School in Marion, Iowa, whose mantra was to “dream big. Big things don’t get achieved without a big dream,” Gellerman said. “I’ve never forgotten.”
Family members also encouraged Gellerman and believed in her along the way. She’s candid about her childhood.
“I come from a broken family,” she said. “My parents divorced when I was 12 years old. My mom was an alcoholic — a functioning alcoholic, who probably today would be diagnosed with bipolar or manic depression.
“My mom did the best she possibly could, but I had to find my way in life,” Gellerman said.
She remembered to dream when, out of high school, she went to Capri College in Cedar Rapids.
One of the first people who hired Gellerman was a hair-salon manager.
“She took me under her wing and taught me how to think strategically — how to be strategic in planning schedules, placing orders. She ignited my entrepreneurial spirit,” Gellerman said.
The Hair by Stewarts salons drew Gellerman to the Quad-Cities in the 1980s.
Among others who helped Gellerman find her was the late Congressman Lane Evans, for whom she was a caseworker in his congressional district office.
“He was a pretty remarkable man, and he made a big impression on me,” she said. “That’s where my community interest started.”
That continued along with her career path that included resource development director for Scott County Family Y and senior vice president at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.
She names former Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who spent 25 years as the CEO of the Scott County YMCA, as another mentor.
Gellerman's nomination, Klipsch said, is well-deserved.
“She absorbed everything positive,” Klipsch said. “She’s one of those people who was easy to be a mentor to.”
Trish Tague Burnett
Trish Tague Burnett, executive director of the American Red Cross for the Quad-Cities and west-central Illinois called her nomination for the Athena Award “a big surprise” along with “a huge honor. A little embarrassed by it, but it’s really a nice thing.”
Burnett’s career path was altered after her father, Thomas Tague, was murdered in 1998 in Clinton. The former TV news and newspaper reporter altered what she wanted to do from that point forward.
That event “gave me courage, because I realized that was the worst day I would ever go through, and I made it through it, and I made it after it,” she said.
“I was able to really have great people in my career that allowed me the latitude to do what I needed to do to take care of my family, but I also felt at that moment that I wanted to keep moving forward to find that thing I could do to give back. Because if you can help other people, if you can provide that guidance to someone in the worst part of their life, the worst thing that happens, that is an amazing gift that you can give.
“I had so many people, at that moment in my life and the years following that really reached out and helped me find grounding and balance in my life again after that and find that path forward."
Burnett has been with The Red Cross for five years now. She points to the organization’s free smoke alarm program, titled “Sound the Alarm,” which involves the installation of those prevention devices in households that need them.
Locally, that program just hit the 4,000 devices installed benchmark.
“It’s an opportunity to just get out in the community and do good work,” she said. “I’m just really grateful for all the people that have helped me through my life and give back to others.”
Heidi Huiskamp Collins
You have free articles remaining.
Athena Award nominee Heidi Huiskamp Collins already risen to senior vice president at Blackhawk Bank & Trust and started the Wealth Management Division for the bank holding company when, almost three years ago, she took the plunge and opened her own investment business — Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC.
“I had always wanted to be my own boss," Huiskamp Collins said. "It’s been almost three years now. Very few new businesses make it to the second year, and I’m starting my third.
“I work more hours now than I ever worked at Blackhawk creating this beautiful thing, but it has also given me more flexibility with my time,” she added.
While much of her business is tailored to women, she has a lot of male clients, too.
She also sets aside time for volunteering and pro bono work for clients who need but cannot afford her services. As a result of that pro bono work, one of her clients she has been working with for six months recently sent in her last check to get out of a mountain of debt.
“All she needed was for someone to show her love and give her a little direction and look what she was able to do,” Huiskamp Collins said. “Now she is going to look for a house. I got to be a little tiny piece of that story and, boy, does that make me feel good.”
Huiskamp Collins is president of the Bettendorf Business Network and is on the boards of numerous organizations that include, among others, the Amy Helpenstell Foundation, UnityPoint Trinity Health Foundation, Martin Luther King Center, the Two Rivers YMCA. She has been mentoring at-risk girls through Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley for the past 20 years.
“I’m a business-owner,” she said. “I’m never going to run a business that cures cancer or give Jeff Bezos a run for his money. But whenever I’m going to address a board meeting or meet with a client or whatever it is I am doing, I always wonder how I can bring that great love to my little corner of the world.
“I guess somebody noticed my small things."
Upon learning of her nomination for an Athena Award, Huiskamp Collins said: “I was just flabbergasted. I was just so humbled and honored. ... I have so many blessings, and it is imperative to give back."
Janine "Jan" Pomije
Janine “Jan” Pomije said she was shocked when she heard she had been nominated for an Athena Award.
“I was very honored, but a little shocked because there are some strong women in the competition,” Pomije said. “And I was shocked because, truthfully, I like to stay behind the scenes,” she added.
Pomije is the business development manager for Lexus of the Quad-Cities. She has been there since 2002 and volunteers through the company.
She helps with the John Deere Classic and the Classic’s Birdies for Charity, the Business-to-Business open house, new owners events, as well as coordinating the Heart Walk for March of Dimes and hosting a Company Bingo Night for the March of Dimes Walk.
In 2010, Pomije and a few friends came up with an idea. They liked to get together and be creative and sip a little wine. They were all on a decorating committee for galas in the Quad-Cities.
In 2014, their time together blossomed into Hearts of the Quad-Cities. Pomije said they saw a need in the community, so they started their own nonprofit decorating business in 2014.
For the first five years, she said, “We only charged them for what we used, and that way were able to build our inventory.”
She has a room where she stores all the supplies, and there are now 15 volunteers who work with her on the projects.
“We have about six events a year where we set it up and tear it down,” Pomije said. “We save the galas a lot of money.” That means the charity hosting the gala gets to put more money toward its primary function.
“I love my job,” Pomije said. “I’ve been there 18 years and I just really like helping people and making people’s day."
Male Champion:
Jim Von Maur
Jim von Maur, who has been leading the department clothing store that bears his last name for about 20 years, is the lone nomination for this year’s Male Champion of Change award.
The Male Champion of Change was first awarded last year by the local Athena Awards, and its inaugural recipient was Paul Rumler, CEO and president of the Quad Cities Area Chamber of Commerce.
Von Maur said he was surprised by the nomination but that it was a positive reflection of the company as a whole.
“We like to think we’re an equal opportunity employer, regardless of your background, your race or your gender — we want to find the best person for the job,” he said.
“I think that just reinforces our approach to hiring and how important it is for us to promote a diverse workforce. I think women do struggle in a lot of areas in different industry, and I think it’s a real positive that they can look to us and see they have a lot of opportunity by joining Von Maur.”
The description for the Male Champion award fits into what has been happening at the national retailer for years. Von Maur pointed to that 86% of Von Maur executives are female.
“We’re very proud of that, and for all of us that have mothers, daughters or wives, that means a lot to know that opportunity is out there and hopefully it continues to grow in other industries and in other companies so that we don’t overlook the value of women and the contribution they can make in business,” he said.
And while it’s generally a tough time for retailers, Von Maur continues to grow with new stores slated for north of Detroit; Madison, Wis.; and West Des Moines.
“We’re just good at what we do. We stick to our values, our roots, our legacy; we’ve never veered from that. Our customers appreciate it and continue to respond to it and reward us for that and we just run a really good store,” von Maur said.