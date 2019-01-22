Leaders of Mel Foster Co. announced the company has completed a remodel of its Moline office.
Lynsey Engels, president of real estate brokerage, said the interior of the office was updated with modern furniture and new technology, allowing for improved communication between agents and staff.
"With this office remodel project, we are happy to provide our clients with more collaborative working spaces when discussing buying or selling a home," Bob Reaves, managing broker, said in a news release. "The large TV screens make it easier for agents to present and share information and to view listings with their clients. The new configuration and use of technology make conversations with clients more active and allows our agents to become more engaged with buyers and sellers. The whole office is truly a fresh new communication tool."
The newly designed space, at 2500 41st St., also features wall-sized photographic murals featuring local bridges and the history of Mel Foster in the Quad-Cities for nearly 100 years, according to the release.
—Times staff