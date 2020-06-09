Mercado on Fifth receives nearly $500K state grant towards new building project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mercado on Fifth was awarded nearly $500,000 in grant dollars from the state this week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Comerce and Economic Opportunity announced Monday the awarding of $11 million split between 32 minority-owned businesses and business incubators. That was done as part of the state’s Minority-Owned Business Capital and Infrastructure Program, a grant program to create jobs and revitalize properties in underserved communities, among other goals.

Mercado on Fifth received $495,700 for its new building project, a $1 million project to take over the former Car Shop located just north of the outdoor market area in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood.

Maria Ontiveros, Mercado's president, has previously said the building's 6,300-square-foot indoor space will allow for vendors to sell year-round, or be rented out for events such as weddings. Indoor restrooms will also be available for market-goers and the south side of the building will feature a 5,000-square-foot outdoor plaza.