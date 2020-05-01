MetroNet plans to expand to Illinois Quad-Cities

The company puts in the majority of its own fiber optics.

“It takes a little while; we run many construction crews simultaneously,” Leonhardt explained. "We are closing in on the halfway point of the construction of the Davenport and Bettendorf markets.”

Cost will be similar to what customers are used to paying, though there will be introductory offers, Leonhard said.

Mainly, there is one major difference between MetroNet and existing cable services.

“Our speed generally far exceeds the incumbent providers,” he said. “One thing unique is state of the art technology in fiber optics. We are not using coaxial cable, what much of the current infrastructure is built on. Ours is 100% fiber optics. All the way to the home; that’s what allows us to build really consistent gigabit speed internet, which is quite fast compared to what most of the country has access to.”

He also touted how in times like these the company offers hot spots (like the one at 902 West Kimberly Road) for customers and non-customers alike to connect to the internet for things like homework, jobs and email during this COVID-19 crisis, plus the first 60 days are free currently for those signing up.