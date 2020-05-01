MetroNet plans to expand to Illinois Quad-Cities

MetroNet has had its eyes on the Illinois Quad-Cities for a while. Really, the entire Quad-Cities.
Suffice to say in many ways, the area and its individual cities easily fit the profile of an ideal area for the Evansville, Ind.-based company that started in 2005.
The company provides fiber optic communication services, including high-speed fiber Internet, full-featured fiber phone and fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming.
It’s ideal cities range in size from 20,000 to 200,000 population, said Keith Leonhardt, vice president of communications. And it already has had customers in Davenport and Bettendorf for most of this year. It’s been laying fiber optics in those cities since the first of the year.
“We have had a great reception in Davenport and Bettendorf,” Leonhardt said. “We knew all along that the whole Quad-Cities was a very likely prospect for us. We have a pretty specific business model. We have been searching throughout the Midwest for healthy communities like the Quad-City area. Good employment base, healthy and growing, pocket of each city, ranging in that 20-30,000 up to 150,000-200,000 population.
“So all those boxes were checked real well for the Quad-City markets. It’s been an area we have really been interested in for quite some time and really been researching it for years. We got our project underway on the Iowa side last year and are excited to get this portion of Illinois going now.”
Plus, they have already had positive conversations with Moline, East Moline and Rock Island, Leonhardt added of a possible $30 million-plus investment.
Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet confirms conversations have been ongoing for a year, and he does expect the city council to give its approval when the time comes. But it’s up to them, he quickly adds.
East Moline’s Doug Maxeiner, its city manager, said he currently was working on the franchise agreement with the company.
"The council is probably going to be thrilled to get this in front of them and have this service offer to the residents and the businesses in the community," Maxeiner said.
So the company is likely to expand in the Quad-Cities this year.
Last August, aldermen in Bettendorf and Davenport approved agreements with MetroNet for a three-year build-out.
MetroNet officials expect the Davenport project to cost between $33 million and $40 million, while in Bettendorf, the build-out will cost between $15 million and $20 million.
Technically each Illinois city through its city council must be willing to enter a franchise agreement, which Leonhardt does not foresee as a problem.
MetroNet is already in Illinois communities such as DeKalb and Geneva, plus other northern Illinois communities and Bloomington-Normal.
The company puts in the majority of its own fiber optics.
“It takes a little while; we run many construction crews simultaneously,” Leonhardt explained. "We are closing in on the halfway point of the construction of the Davenport and Bettendorf markets.”
Cost will be similar to what customers are used to paying, though there will be introductory offers, Leonhard said.
Mainly, there is one major difference between MetroNet and existing cable services.
“Our speed generally far exceeds the incumbent providers,” he said. “One thing unique is state of the art technology in fiber optics. We are not using coaxial cable, what much of the current infrastructure is built on. Ours is 100% fiber optics. All the way to the home; that’s what allows us to build really consistent gigabit speed internet, which is quite fast compared to what most of the country has access to.”
He also touted how in times like these the company offers hot spots (like the one at 902 West Kimberly Road) for customers and non-customers alike to connect to the internet for things like homework, jobs and email during this COVID-19 crisis, plus the first 60 days are free currently for those signing up.
It reflects how MetroNet knows the times and challenges that students are facing finishing the semester, he said, and how it cares about the community it is in.
Still, he won’t deny one thing. The biggest thing MetroNet brings a community is choice.
“It’s nice to have a choice,” Leonhardt said.
