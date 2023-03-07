MidAmerican has added a new utility truck to its Quad-Cities fleet, and it's virtually silent.

The utility company is the first in the industry in Iowa to deploy all-electric trucks. For now, there is one each in the Sioux City, Des Moines and the Quad-Cities, said Director of Regional Operations Ben Keith.

Initially it stated as a pilot program, he said. As technology improves and the trucks are able to travel longer distances, he expects the company to buy more.

"If we have the opportunity and things start to work themselves out that these are efficient and economical, we're all about trying to find ways to get new equipment here," Keith said.

The trucks run on two batteries — one for the engine and one for the ladder. On a single charge, they travel about 150 miles. Journeyman Toby Crouch said the big advantage to having the new vehicles is the quiet that comes with them.

The hydraulic pole that is attached to the bucket, called a boom, extends about 55 feet, so workers can reach wires. While up there, the workers must communicate with crews on the ground. Not having to shout over the engine noise makes that easier, he said.

"When you're on a job site working and you're up in the bucket and trying to talk to someone on the ground because you need something, it's hard to hear," Crouch said. "You're way up there, plus the diesel noise, but with this you don't have to deal with that."

In 2015 MidAmerican started buying hybrid trucks. With the full electric truck now joining the fleet, the company has come full circle. There is a learning curve that comes with an electric truck, Keith said, but the roll-out has gone well.

"Everybody here is always interested in what's next and what's new, so that's definitely exciting when it comes to these type of things," Keith said.