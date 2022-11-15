MidAmerican says no increase, prices at the pump tell a different story

The cost of heating the home is not expected to increase, but the price at the pump is.

GasBuddy is predicting a price of $3.82 for Thanksgiving Day, breaking a 10-year record. MidAmerican Energy, however, has said customers should not expect an increase compared to last year.

"Nationally, while natural gas market prices are higher than they were a few years ago and have shown to be volatile, over the past few months they have trended downward — and that’s good news for natural gas customers," said Media Relations Manager Geoff Greenwood.

But that doesn't mean prices are coming down. Last year MidAmerican customers were told their bills could increase 46-96%. Those prices are expected to be reflected again this year, although Greenwood said weather conditions and how much gas consumers use will determine the monthly bill amount.

At the pump, gas prices are expected to break the record of $3.44 set in 2012. But, traffic is expected to increase with 20% more people planning to travel.

“Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased,” said analyst Patrick De Haan.

Those traveling should expect Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m.and 11 a.m. to be the busiest times on the highway. AAA is predicting a whopping 54.6 million people will be on the road this holiday season. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% increase over pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

Those increases translate to air travel, too. Compared to 2021, it is up nearly 8% with 4.5 million flying this year. According to AAA, that is an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.

At the Quad City International Airport, Marketing Manager Ashleigh Davis said numbers have been stable, primarily due to high demand. But, supply has not caught up just yet.

"Especially at regional airports, what you're seeing is a lack of crew," she said.

A major problem globally is a severe pilot shortage. This has tricked down and there are now crew shortages. To combat the problem, corporate airlines are pulling up staff from their regional carriers. But, this creates a bigger gap at smaller airports.

"All that did was send the pilot shortage down the line," she said.