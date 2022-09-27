Milan couple make sustainability beautiful with Stella Sawmill

Nick DeVolder accomplished what most people don't: He turned his hobby into a business.

Stella Sawmill is tucked away at 850 2nd Avenue West in Milan. Nick and his team complete every step from picking up the wood to getting it finished for clients to turn into a masterpiece. His hobby started in high school with shop classes and continued throughout his life, starting with small projects before escalating into something larger.

"Once we bought a sawmill, we found it was hard to find a place to dry wood correctly," he said.

After getting a kiln, he then decided it was time to start a business. His wife, Angie, remembers things a little differently.

"The hobby got more and more expensive, so it turned into if we're going to do this, let's try to make some money as well," she said.

Lumber costs have always been up and down, but in 2020 they reached a 50-year high as consumer found projects to keep them busy during the pandemic. In a sustainability effort, the DeVolder's are doing things a little differently. All of their wood is locally sourced from local companies, homeowners, municipalities and the like.

"With cities and tree companies, it saves them money because they're typically paying to dispose of the material," he said.

Homeowners have found the sawmill to be a great resource for preserving family history, Nick said. One client in particular had a tree that needed to be taken down. It was planted by a family member, so the customer wanted to preserve it. With Nick's help, they were able to cut it into planks that can be used for other projects.

Not only are the DeVolder's keeping memories alive, but they're taking measures to help the environment, too. When trees are cut down, the stored carbon is released back into the air which contributes to air pollution. The pair have found a way to keep their carbon footprint to a minimum.

"When you chip it to mulch it or send it to the landfill, all that carbon escapes," Angie said. "By slabbing it, they say about 20% of that carbon stays in the wood."

But instead of the lumber going to a landfill or becoming mulch, the DeVolder's take on the labor of love that is turning a log into something beautiful. Once the team brings it back to the shop to cut it, they let it air dry for six to 12 months then it goes into the kiln for three to eight weeks.

"It's a long process," Nick said. "To do it properly it takes well over a year by the time it's ready to be used."

The DeVolder's began selling a few years ago via word-of-mouth, until opening their retail business about a year ago. They offer everything from live-edge slabs to four-sided wood planks to "cookies"- round slices of logs that are often turned into tables.

"We really waited until I thought we had a lot of material," he said of waiting to open the storefront. "Our main focus is to cut, dry and sell a good product."

The husband-and-wife team have a couple employees that help them with the business. But when it comes to knowledge about the craft of woodworking, Nick is mostly self-taught.

"I've had a lot of people that I've learned from, but I never worked for another sawmill so most of it is self taught based on a lot of research," he said.

For most people, research is dreaded, but not for Nick. His passion for woodwork keeps him motivated to continue trying to perfect his craft, and it helps that clients love the work, too. Nick said his favorite part is being "blown away" by the creativity of customers who come in and create projects out of what he has prepared.

"This is just a really cool business because it started as a hobby, and I really enjoy doing it. It keeps it fun," he said.

Stella Sawmill is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and by appointment by calling: 309-740-0198.