Milan dispensary NTI sells recreational marijuana flower for first time Friday

More than 70 days into adult-use cannabis sales, Nature’s Treatment of Illinois was able to sell flower marijuana to recreational users Friday.
Shannon Ballegeer, manager at NTI in Milan, said Friday the dispensary had received a limited supply of flower, or the most popular form of marijuana that is able to be smoked by users, but was expected to sell out of it the same day.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, supplies for flower marijuana were still for sale at the only recreational cannabis dispensary in the Quad-Cities.
Recreational sales began Jan. 1 in the Land of Lincoln for adults, ages 21 and up, with limited supplies. For local consumers, options to consume cannabis were through marijuana-infused products, or edibles, and vaping cartridges as well as topicals, or oils.
"Customers were very happy to see flower available," Ballegeer said Friday afternoon.
"Unfortunately, the downside to this is we won't know when we will receive more. We're still at the mercy of cultivators providing us with an adequate supply of cannabis. We do have plenty of edibles and cartridges in stock."
“We can literally move millions of people in those states out of illicit markets years sooner, and get the industry actually up and running in a real way within a year if we could move product from state to state."
Nature's Treatment of Illinois has already recorded 2,800 recreational marijuana transactions since sales began Jan. 1. The dispensary in Milan has had five days of adult-use cannabis sales; it was closed Sunday.
A customer leaves after making a purchase at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois Jan. 1. The business says it has a limited supply of flower, or the most popular form of marijuana, but expected to sell out by end of day Friday.