Milan dispensary receives state license for recreational sales

Nature's Treatment of Illinois is presently a medical marijuana dispensary in Milan.
Nature's Treatment of Illinois is presently a medical marijuana dispensary in Milan, Illinois but is expanding in hopes of being licensed for recreational marijuana sales to kick off on January 1, 2020.
Nature's Treatment of Illinois received its state license to sell recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 1.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced seven new licenses in a news release late Tuesday morning and NTI, 973 Tech Drive, Milan, was on the list.
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois residents who are at least 21 years old can legally possess up to 30 grams, about an ounce, of cannabis flower, up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate, and up to 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product.
In an interview with the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus last week, Shannon Ballegeer, NTI's manager, said she expected the medical dispensary to get its state license for adult-use sales in the coming weeks.
NTI plans to open at 6 a.m. Jan. 1— the state prohibits a midnight opening. There will be heated tents for those waiting outside, with at least one food truck, outside seating and portable bathrooms.
“We know it’s going to be cold and a long wait so we’re going to do what we can to help people while they wait,” Ballegeer said.
Ballegeer has hired eight additional employees in anticipation of the opening.
NTI already operates a medical marijuana dispensary. That facility and recreational facility will look similar, though the medical dispensary is beige and the recreational one will be silver. Both sides will maintain separate entrances and exits and with parking on both sides of the building at 973 Tech Drive, Milan.