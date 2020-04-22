Milan launches loan program to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Millan Village Board Monday approved the 2020 Commercial Business Assistance Loan Program (CBALP) to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The program offers options for both forgivable loans and 0% interest loans of $2,500 per business and works in tandem with the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
To be eligible for CBALP funding, Milan businesses must have sought assistance through the federal PPP (paycheck protection program) or have been precluded from applying for PPP assistance due to the limiting terms of the PPP and be able to provide the reasons for such preclusion to the Village. There are two paths to funding under the Milan CBALP:
1. If a business was denied or determined ineligible for PPP funds, they may seek a forgivable loan of $2,500 from the CBALP, or
2. If a business was awarded PPP funds, they may seek a 0% interest loan of $2,500 from the CBALP that is payable within one year.
Only businesses located within Milan’s municipal boundary may apply. Applying businesses must be in good standing with the Village of Milan and current on all Village fees and taxes. Funds must be used for a legitimate business expense. A total of $50,000 has been authorized for the program. The program will expire on Dec. 31, 2020 or when all funds have been expended, whichever comes first.
Applications are available at www.milanil.org and may be submitted via email to markhunt@milan.il.us or via U.S. mail, or delivery service to 405 1st E, Milan, IL 61264, Attn: CBALP. Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received beginning at 9 a.m. on April, 27th. Please submit questions via email to markhunt@milan.il.us or call (309) 787-8712.
