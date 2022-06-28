Millions have been invested in downtown Davenport.Here's what is planned for the future

In the last year, 15 projects brought $31 million of investments to downtown Davenport. And the growth does not stop there.

An additional eight projects are under construction and are attached to $56 million in investment. For the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), this is not only crucial to future growth, but right on track with where the city wants to be.

Tuesday morning, the DDP held its annual meeting at the Hotel Blackhawk. Executive Director Kyle Carter said the DDP created a master plan for the city, and split it into three parts: short, medium and long term projects.

Of the short term projects, designed to take two years or less, Carter said 75% of them have been completed. Of those, 10% are in progress currently and 15% are yet to begin.

The 15 completed short term projects include the Davenport Bank, Tapestry Farms and the Mississippi River Distilling Company's newest building downtown. Work is continuing on the Capitol Theatre, Gateway Pub and Executive Square, which make up the eight projects under construction.

Planned projects for the future include MLK Park, the Main Street Landing and further developing East Second Street. If this sounds ambitious, it is. But, the city is not a stranger to ambitious projects.

Since 2000, more than $658 million has been invested in downtown Davenport. This reflects directly in the accessed value of the city. In 2010, the value was right at $109 million. Twelve years later, the accessed value of Downtown Davenport is about $186 million.

"Downtown Davenport punches above its weight. This little geography generates a ton of money, and we can never forget how efficient and important that is in a community," he said.

In the 2022 fiscal year, 18 properties sold for a total of $8.6 million.

"That tells you people want to be down here," he said.

Private investments and community grants have helped push the city forward, Carter said. While it's important to have things to visit, navigating downtown is crucial, too.

The devastation caused by floods in 2019 prompted the city council to jump to action. However, flooding issues at 3rd and 4th streets, near River Drive, have persisted.

Carter said water is coming up from sewer grates, and the city has agreed to fix the system with work set to begin next year. It's neighbor, Canadian Pacific Railways, has received attention from the DDP, also.

The city wants to incorporate "quiet zones" where trains would not be permitted to blare horns, and pedestrian overpasses could be on the horizon.

"All that's a work in progress," he added.

One place progress can be seen is on the streets. Carter said upgrading sidewalks to be ADA compliant, lighted and safe has been a major goal of the DDP. This is a major pull for folks looking for housing downtown.

Currently, there are nearly 1,700 units downtown, with 300 more under construction and an additional 200 in the works. A housing study showed the city is at 96.4% occupancy in its downtown sector. Low income housing is on its way too, with 64 units planned for the Kahl building and an additional 185 planned for Federal Point.

"We are part of the solution down here (by) building as much of a balance as we can," Carter said.

Balancing out the housing and road projects are new recreational sites. On 5th and Brady streets, plans for Martin Luther King Jr. Park have been drawn up. The group Friends of Martin Luther King Jr. is working hard to finance the park, and recently submitted a grant to the state. The group will use the funds to highlight the Black history in that particular district.

"We are investing for the long term," he said.

