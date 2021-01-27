Minnesota's forests, land offer chance to cut greenhouse gases

Greenhouse gases coming from vehicles and transportation trickled down between 2005 and 2010 but have stayed virtually flat since then, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The state now has a Climate Change Subcabinet trying to nail down concrete action steps to meet the emission cuts the Legislature set.

The Nature Conservancy estimates the maximum potential of fully implementing the 13 practices it measured would cut 26 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide and its equivalents out of the air each year, on average. The practices include restoring grasslands, wetlands and peatlands — and avoiding digging them up in the future.

Farm and forest practices, however, clearly top the list for impacts.

The full reduction would require heavy adoption of cover crops and reduced or no tilling. It would also require reductions in the amount of fertilizer applied to reduce nitrogen dioxide emissions, switching from anhydrous ammonia to urea fertilizer and greater precision in applying it, such as varying the rates within fields.

Those results would also require adding more than 5 million acres of forest across the state, including urban areas, a goal Graber acknowledged as very ambitious.