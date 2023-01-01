Minority business advisers help secure $655,000 for 30 area businesses

Small businesses make up 99% of business transactions globally. In the Quad-Cities, one organization is working to make sure there is a seat at the table for everyone.

In May, the Quad Cities Chamber teamed up with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to provide consultants specifically for minority business leaders. The services are open to anyone, regardless of where they are in their business journey. Joel Youngs, regional director for the Iowa office, said the centers in each state were in constant contact, trying to connect businesses owners with the correct resources.

"Our two SBDCs have been working hand-in-hand for at least a decade," he said. "And what we have recognized is we have a diverse population."

This then prompted the discussion on what they could do to help amplify all voices in the business community. In the Illinois office, Ann Friedrichs worked with a bilingual graduate assistant, Maria Ramos. It went so well that Ramos was hired on full-time after graduating from Western Illinois University. Youngs saw that success and decided to mimic it for the Iowa business community.

"We're trying to reach as many people as we can," he said.

And it worked. Over the past three quarters, the SBDCs were able to secure nearly $665,000 in capital funding to help 30 businesses. Almost $560,000 dollars went toward Hispanic businesses specifically, according to a press release from the Chamber.

Youngs brought on Molly Mayfield, owner of Green Flex Financial. As a CPA and business owner, she jumped at the idea to share her knowledge with others.

"My initial reaction was so much excitement," she said. "Coming form a small-business background myself, living in a family that owned a small business, which was minority owned, I have a firsthand feeling of what it's like to live that life," she said.

Mayfield said being able to represent the Black community through the SBDC added value to to the community at large. People are generally more comfortable immersing themselves in an environment where there are people who look like them and can understand their point of view, she said.

"What we see is when they see success stories about people who look like them, who have had some type of similar dream that they have been able to shape out ... I think then it becomes more of a real option," she said.

Ramos agreed, saying understanding where people are coming from is key. After obtaining her bachelor's degree in Mexico, she moved to the United States about five years ago. Her goal was to find new opportunities, but it was not easy. She soon enrolled in a master's program at Western Illinois University, which sparked her passion for helping others.

"For me, it was really frustrating to learn another language and overcome social barriers," she said. "While I was studying, I realized I could help other people like me."

In the Hispanic culture, people are looking for someone who speaks the same language, she said. Because business transactions and all the complexities that come with it are so confusing, being able to speak in their native language removes a barrier, and is helpful to the business owners and their families, too.

"In that way, I can understand them from the same perspective," she said. "Behind all of those businesses, there are family and friends and other people who benefit from our help."

Most clients Ramos' meets with are from a country where it's hard to get resources, she said. Technological help and access is one of the most requested services she provides. The SBDC offers free, confidential services that are paid for by tax-payer dollars. It may have its challenges, but seeing success at the end of the day motivates her to continue.

“That’s why I do what I do. I want to support them in some way," she said. "I know how hard it can be, and I do the best that I can to support them.”

Mayfield reflected that sentiment. Once clients are comfortable and synergy is created, the real work can begin.

"Creating and establishing that trust, showing up every time and letting them know they can continue to trust you, that takes us so far in our journey," she said.

And it all starts with a phone call. Recently Mayfield had a client come up to her at a meeting and tell her he'd been meaning to call because he needed help with his business plan. They were able to set up a meeting and hash out what the client needed.

"Now we have a game plan in terms of top three goals that were on his mind and how we were going to address each of those goals," she said.

But the services are not just for work and business, Ramos said. The real focus is on community development.

"Sometimes we misunderstand the word development. It doesn't only mean economic growth. It's social, professional, economic and getting access to better health care and education," she said.