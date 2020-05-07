Missing Whitey's Ice Cream? It will be back soon.

Whitey's Ice Cream has a reopening date in mind.
The ice cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website.
On Thursday morning, Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen soon but declined to release the date.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
