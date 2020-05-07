You are the owner of this article.
Missing Whitey's Ice Cream? It will be back soon.
The line for Whitey's Ice Cream on 41st Street wraps around the building twice Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Moline. Whitey's announced earlier that they would shutting down their stores temporarily Friday, April 3 at 10pm.

Whitey's Ice Cream has a reopening date in mind.

The ice cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website

On Thursday morning, Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen soon but declined to release the date. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

