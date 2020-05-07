Missing Whitey's Ice Cream? Stores reopen Monday.

People pining for Whitey’s ice cream and other treats will be able to get their fix again starting Monday.
The ice cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website.
Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
Employees who are serving will wear masks and wash their hands between customers, and only specific employees will handle money and cards, and those employees will be wearing masks and gloves. Employees will also do extra cleaning and their routines will be changed to better allow them to maintain social distancing.
Customers will notice other changes as well: no put-together ice cream cones, she said. People can still buy the actual pastry cone by itself individually or in sleeves.
Hours will be different, she said. Sunday through Thursday, the shops will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, they will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Drive-thru menus will not be available, Tunberg said. She recommended reviewing available selections on the company’s website before traveling to a location for service.
Mail orders, a service available through the Whitey’s website, was also halted in April, according to a news release issued when the company closed its stores.
That service will remain unavailable for the time being, but could return in a few weeks, Tunberg said.
Whitey’s products remained available at stores during the closure.
102519-mda-fea-whiteyspumpkin-001
032220-qc-nws-mots-055
032220-qc-nws-mots-080
022320-qc-nws-progneer-005
022320-qc-nws-progneer-004
022320-qc-nws-progneer-006
022320-qc-nws-progneer-002
022320-qc-nws-progneer-001
022320-qc-nws-progneer-003
Whitey's Harry Potter-inspired ice cream
Whitey's Ice Cream - Sgt. Camo flavor
102519-mda-fea-whiteyspumpkin-003
102519-mda-fea-whiteyspumpkin-002
081419-qct-qca-cones-002
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-07aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-05aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-12aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-02aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-06aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-11aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-01aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-10aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-03aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-08aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-04aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-09aa.jpg
062819-mda-nws-bixwhiteys-13aa.jpg
102818-qct-qca-firehouse-026
102818-qct-qca-firehouse-035
Cones for Kids
Cones for Kids
Cones for Kids
Cones for Kids
Cones for Kids
whitey's ice cream anniversary
whitey's ice cream anniversary
whitey's ice cream anniversary
The Longest Day
081316-JDC-AA-012
082914-qca50-whiteys
072014-whiteys3
072014-whiteys1
072014-whiteys2
Whitey's shuts down SouthPark store
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.