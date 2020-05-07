Missing Whitey's Ice Cream? Stores reopen Monday.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

People pining for Whitey’s ice cream and other treats will be able to get their fix again starting Monday.

The ice cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website.

Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.

Employees who are serving will wear masks and wash their hands between customers, and only specific employees will handle money and cards, and those employees will be wearing masks and gloves. Employees will also do extra cleaning and their routines will be changed to better allow them to maintain social distancing.

Customers will notice other changes as well: no put-together ice cream cones, she said. People can still buy the actual pastry cone by itself individually or in sleeves.

Hours will be different, she said. Sunday through Thursday, the shops will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, they will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.