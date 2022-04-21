Mississippi River Distillery Co. tours to restart May 2

Tours of the Mississippi River Distillery Co.'s distillery have been on hold for more than two years because of the pandemic.
That changes starting May 2, according to a news release from the company.
Tours will return to the distillery, 303 Cody Road, LeClaire, at 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They're limited to 16 people per tour.
Tickets cost $5, plus online fees, and include a tasting and $5 off a purchase of a bottle of spirits.
The family-owned and operated distillery opened in 2010 and uses grains sourced from local farmers.
In 2021, it added a second LeClaire event space that includes a 9,000-square-foot banquet room, a rooftop patio with Mississippi River views, a basement board room, and an upstairs bridal room. It recently announced plans to open a second cocktail house and production facility at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport, in the former Artisan Grain Distillery.
Reserve at
eventbrite.com or at the distillery retail counter.
Mississippi River Distillery
031722-qc-nws-distillery
Ryan Burchett, owner of The Mississippi River Distilling Company, stands inside the former Artisan Grain Distillery on Second Street in Davenport on Wednesday. The Mississippi River Distilling Company announced Wednesday it was expanding into Davenport, opening a new location at the former Artisan Grain Distillery.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031722-qc-nws-distillery
A look at the former Artisan Grain Distillery, located at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport. The Mississippi River Distilling Company announced Wednesday it had bought the Artisan Grain facility and was opening a Davenport location there.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031722-qc-nws-distillery
Ryan Burchett, owner of The Mississippi River Distilling Company, poses inside the former Artisan Grain Distillery on Second Street in Davenport on Wednesday. The Mississippi River Distilling Company announced Wednesday it is expanding into Davenport and opening their new location at the former Artisan Grain Distillery.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031722-qc-nws-distillery
Construction continues Wednesday on the new location of the Mississippi River Distilling Company at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
073021-qc-nws-distillery-102
The Barrel Cellar in the basement of the new Celebration Center at the Mississippi River Distillery in LeClaire.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073021-qc-nws-distillery-105
Long wood tables in the Barrel Cellar in the basement of the new Celebration Center at the Mississippi River Distillery in LeClaire.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073021-qc-nws-distillery-134
Ryan Burchett, manager-owner of Mississippi River Distillery welcomes everyone to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 30, to celebrate the Grand Opening of their Celebration Center in LeClaire.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073021-qc-nws-distillery-092
Garrett Burchett and Ryan Burchett, manager-owners of Mississippi River Distillery cut the ribbon that welcomes everyone to the Mississippi River Distillery ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 30 to celebrate the Grand Opening of their Celebration Center, Friday in LeClaire.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073021-qc-nws-distillery-099
The Barrel Cellar in the basement of the new Celebration Center at the Mississippi River Distillery during ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 30 to celebrate the Grand Opening of their Celebration Center, Friday in LeClaire.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073021-qc-nws-distillery-089
Garrett Burchett and Ryan Burchett, manager-owners of Mississippi River Distillery cut the ribbon that welcomes everyone to the Mississippi River Distillery ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 30 to celebrate the Grand Opening of their Celebration Center, Friday in LeClaire.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
073021-qc-nws-distillery-077
Ryan Burchett, manager-owner of Mississippi River Distillery, welcomes everyone to the Mississippi River Distillery ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 30, to celebrate the grand opening of their Celebration Center in LeClaire.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
031920-Virtual-Happy-Hour-003
Tours return to the Mississippi River Distillery, 303 Cody Road, LeClaire, at 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They're limited to 16 people per tour.
FILE PHOTO
061819-qct-bottling-003
Distiller Kathryn Langford fills bottles with River Rose Gin at the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in Le Claire. The distillery had $597,021 in sales in 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
041019-qct-qca-distillery-002
Mississippi River Distilling Co. is planning a million-dollar expansion of its LeClaire operation thanks to 2017 Iowa legislation that allows sales by the glass at Iowa distilleries. “We secured this lot with the expectation that we would need additional space for production,” owner Ryan Burchett said. “The demand for additional cocktail service and event space pushed us in a new direction that will result in a really interesting flexible use space for us and for the community.”
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT/
041019-qct-qca-distillery-004
An artist rendition of what the new million-dollar expansion will look like (center building) at the Mississippi River Distilling Co. on Cody Road in LeClaire, Iowa.
Contributed photo
041019-qct-qca-distillery-003
Volunteers bottle and box up product Tuesday at the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire, Iowa.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT/
041019-qct-qca-distillery-001
Mississippi River Distilling Company co-owner Ryan Burchett talks about the company's expansion plan to its facility on Cody Road in LeClaire on Tuesday. The "Speakeasy" will have room for banquet seating for about 170 people, a private meeting room, multiple bars and a catering kitchen.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT//
Holiday Drinks-003
Drink Ambassador Frankie Goodson pours a Sip Me I'm Iowish into a chilled glass at the Mississippi River River Distilling Company in LeClaire, Iowa. The distillery partnered with area bars to host the 12 Drinks of Christmas, in which 12 specialty cocktails will be available for $6 each through Dec. 29.
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES
THE GREAT RIVER-0699J
The first known settlers in Princeton Township were brothers Giles and Haswell Pineo in about 1836. By 1838, Elizabeth City – the predecessor to Princeton – had its first store, ferry across the nearby Wapsipinicon River, mill and a distillery were in operation. The city now known as Princeton was platted and recorded in 1852, and the city was incorporated in 1860. Rail service to Chicago began in 1860. Samuel Porter was the first elected mayor in 1858, for a population of less than 500.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Mississippi River Distilling Co.
Bartender Jamie Harris tests recipes at the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire during a public tour. The distillery opened a bar, called Cody Road Cocktail House, in June 2017, when Iowa law changed to allow distilleries to sell alcohol by the glass.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
IOWA-DISTILLERS-001
Garrett, left and Ryan Burchett owners of the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire, Iowa want the same privileges Iowa beer and wine producers have. “Really, it’s a fairness issue,” Garrett said. Presently small wineries and craft breweries are allowed to sell their product by the glass on-site. Distilleries that produce hard liquor seek a similar exception but have failed over the past four years to convince state lawmakers.
Kevin E. Schmidt
DISTILLERY DELIVERY
Ryan Burchett, owner of the Mississippi River Distilling Co., looks inside his new mash tank built by Crawford Brewing Equipment of Rock Island. The 1,400-gallon mash tank at the distillery was custom-built and will nearly triple the distillery’s brewing capacity. To see more photos of the delivery, go to
. qctimes.com/gallery
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
022015-MRDC-02
Garrett Burchett, left, Keith Gerks, center of Crawford Brewing Company, and Ryan Burchett, owner of the Mississippi River Distilling Company look inside the new mash tank built by Crawford Brewing Equipment, of Rock Island, Illinois. The new 1,400 gallon mash tank at the distillery has been custom built to specifications from MRDC and will nearly triple the distillery’s brewing capacity.
Louis Brems
DISTILLERY DELIVERY
Garrett Burchett, owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co., uses a fork truck to unload the distillery's new 1,400-gallon mash tank as his brother and partner Ryan looks on. The tank, built by Crawford Brewing Equipment of Rock Island, will nearly triple the distillery’s brewing capacity.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
022015-MRDC-04
Garrett Burchett, owner of Mississippi River Distillery uses a fork truck to unload their new 1,400 gallon mash tank with the help of a Crawford employee. The tank will nearly triple the distillery’s brewing capacity.
Louis Brems
Distillery tour
The Mississippi River Distilling Co., LeClaire, offers whiskey samples from noon-4 p.m. Sunday during the inaugural "Taste of LeClaire" event.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Distillery tour
Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds and Gov. Terry Branstad, center, talk with Ryan Burchett, co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire, during a tour of the distillery.
Larry Fisher, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Distillery tour
The Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire.
Larry Fisher, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Four Kings whiskey
Four Kings Bourbon Whiskey is a new spirit created by blending the whiskeys of four Midwest distilleries, including the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire.
Jennifer DeWitt
Mississippi River Distilling bottle signing
Sean McQueen, the brand manager for Mississippi River Distilling Co., LeClaire, hand numbers bottles of the new Four Kings whiskey produced by blending whiskey from four distilleries.
Jennifer DeWitt
022015-MRDC-08
Ryan Burchett, owner of Mississippi River Distillery, talks about the 1,400 gallon mash tank built by Crawford Brewing Equipment, of Rock Island, Illinois. The new mash tank has been custom built to specifications from MRDC and will nearly triple the distillery’s brewing capacity.
Louis Brems
022015-MRDC-07
Crawford Brewing Equipment employees hoist the new 1,400 gallon mash tank at Mississippi River Distillery into position. The new mash tank has been custom built to specifications from MRDC and will nearly triple the distillery’s brewing capacity.
Louis Brems
022015-MRDC-06
Crawford Brewing Equipment employees slide out the palette from under the new 1,400 gallon mash tank at Mississippi River Distillery. The new mash tank has been custom built to specifications from MRDC and will nearly triple the distillery’s brewing capacity.
Louis Brems
022015-MRDC-05
Ryan Burchett, owner of Mississippi River Distillery looks on as Crawford Brewing Company employees slide the new 1,400 gallon mash tank into the distillery. The new mash tank has been custom built to specifications from MRDC and will nearly triple the distillery’s brewing capacity
Louis Brems
022015-MRDC-09
Brothers and owners of Mississippi River Distillery, Garrett and Ryan Burchett, pose for a portrait in front of their new 1,400 gallon mash tank built by Crawford Brewing Equipment, of Rock Island, Illinois.
Louis Brems
