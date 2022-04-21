Mississippi River Distillery Co. tours to restart May 2

Tours of the Mississippi River Distillery Co.'s distillery have been on hold for more than two years because of the pandemic.

That changes starting May 2, according to a news release from the company.

Tours will return to the distillery, 303 Cody Road, LeClaire, at 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They're limited to 16 people per tour.

Tickets cost $5, plus online fees, and include a tasting and $5 off a purchase of a bottle of spirits.

The family-owned and operated distillery opened in 2010 and uses grains sourced from local farmers.

In 2021, it added a second LeClaire event space that includes a 9,000-square-foot banquet room, a rooftop patio with Mississippi River views, a basement board room, and an upstairs bridal room. It recently announced plans to open a second cocktail house and production facility at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport, in the former Artisan Grain Distillery.

Reserve at eventbrite.com or at the distillery retail counter.

