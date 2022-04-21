 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mississippi River Distillery Co. tours to restart May 2

  • Updated
Tours return to the Mississippi River Distillery, 303 Cody Road, LeClaire, at 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They're limited to 16 people per tour.

Tours of the Mississippi River Distillery Co.'s distillery have been on hold for more than two years because of the pandemic.

That changes starting May 2, according to a news release from the company.

Tours will return to the distillery, 303 Cody Road, LeClaire, at 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They're limited to 16 people per tour.

Tickets cost $5, plus online fees, and include a tasting and $5 off a purchase of a bottle of spirits. 

The family-owned and operated distillery opened in 2010 and uses grains sourced from local farmers.

In 2021, it added a second LeClaire event space that includes a 9,000-square-foot banquet room, a rooftop patio with Mississippi River views, a basement board room, and an upstairs bridal room. It recently announced plans to open a second cocktail house and production facility at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport, in the former Artisan Grain Distillery.

Reserve at eventbrite.com or at the distillery retail counter.

