Mississippi River Distilling Co. to keep making hand sanitizer for rest of 2020

The business has attracted more local residents in recent months, another sign of the ebbs and flows of doing business amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the distillery’s equipment was modified to be able to handle the hand sanitizer processing while some extra equipment was purchased.

“We’ve dedicated a few of our biggest tanks for hand sanitizer processing and then the rest of it is for beverage alcohol processing so it makes even easier for us to do both at the same time. It’s given us some flexibility,” he said.

And while bars and restaurants were hit hard by mitigation efforts to combat coronavirus, such as temporary shutdowns, liquor stores had sales increase with people at home.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division reported on May 18 that liquor sales jumped in March, up 18% compared to a year ago, and in April, an increase of 2% over April 2019.

“We’ve actually seen demand for our product through our wholesalers go up so it’s been a crazy wave to ride. The fortunate thing is as a small business, you have the flexibility to be able to react on a dime to some of the ebbs and flows in the marketplace,” Burchett said.