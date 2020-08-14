Mississippi River Distilling Co. to keep making hand sanitizer for rest of 2020

LeCLAIRE — Mississippi River Distilling Company will continue making hand sanitizer for the rest of the year.
The LeClaire-based business began making the disinfectant back in March after a government rule change allowed it, said Ryan Burchett, owner. That rule is set to expire Jan. 1.
“We’ll keep doing it as long as that’s available. Right now we’re offering 20% off for churches and schools so we’re starting to see that the big guys caught up, supply is back in force so demand has dropped down a little bit for us,” he said.
“People are starting to figure out how to get back to work and school, things like that so we’re trying to help folks out in that regard.”
The distillery’s cocktail house was reopened in June in LeClaire with some changes. Staff wear face coverings, tables are spaced out inside and on the bar’s patio.
“I think that it’s paid dividends for us because when people walk in the door, they see us wearing masks and they can tell that we’re doing everything we in our power to keep things safe and clean and still have a fun time and the kind of experience they expect,” Burchett said.
The business has attracted more local residents in recent months, another sign of the ebbs and flows of doing business amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the distillery’s equipment was modified to be able to handle the hand sanitizer processing while some extra equipment was purchased.
“We’ve dedicated a few of our biggest tanks for hand sanitizer processing and then the rest of it is for beverage alcohol processing so it makes even easier for us to do both at the same time. It’s given us some flexibility,” he said.
And while bars and restaurants were hit hard by mitigation efforts to combat coronavirus, such as temporary shutdowns, liquor stores had sales increase with people at home.
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division reported on May 18 that liquor sales jumped in March, up 18% compared to a year ago, and in April, an increase of 2% over April 2019.
“We’ve actually seen demand for our product through our wholesalers go up so it’s been a crazy wave to ride. The fortunate thing is as a small business, you have the flexibility to be able to react on a dime to some of the ebbs and flows in the marketplace,” Burchett said.
And that increase in store sales could be a sign of heightened awareness of consumers wanting to buy and support local.
“I do think that people are being a little more conscious from a consumer standpoint about what they’re buying and where their dollars are going because they understand if they like a restaurant or a brewery or a distillery and they want to see them still around on the backside of COVID, then they need to do what they can,” he said.
As far as other portions of the business, tours and Friday night gatherings that included live music have both been paused for the meantime. Table-side service began as a way to prevent patrons from ordering at the bar.
“We’ve had to change our business model a little bit here and a little bit there, but it’s all been for the better. I think a lot of these things will probably stick around even after this is all said and done because it’s been a positive for us,” Burchett said.
